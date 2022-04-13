ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Video: Driverless car gets pulled over, then appears to take off

By Nexstar Media Wire, Alex Baker
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=092L0q_0f7prS7C00

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — Video caught a driverless car being pulled over by the San Francisco Police Department earlier this month that then appeared to drive off when the officer turned his back on it.

The incident, which took place on Friday, April 1 in San Francisco’s Richmond District, involved a vehicle operated by Cruise, a self-driving ride service .

In the video, the officer is seen getting out of his vehicle to approach the Cruise, trying its door and turning to walk back to his patrol car. That’s when the Cruise takes off, crosses an intersection and comes to a stop. Two officers then get out of the patrol car to engage with the driverless vehicle.

Robot rollover: ‘Geoffrey’ finds trouble while delivering in Uptown

A statement provided to Nexstar’s KRON by Cruise explained that the vehicle was pulled over because it did not have its headlights on due to a human error. The San Francisco-based company said, “the vehicle yielded to the police car, then pulled over across the intersection which was the nearest safe location for a traffic stop.”

An officer contacted Cruise and no citation was issued, according to a tweet from Cruise. In a separate tweet , Cruise said it works “closely with SFPD on how to interact with our vehicles, including a dedicated phone number for them to call in situations like this.”

Cruise told KRON it has fixed the issue that led to the vehicle being pulled over in the first place.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Pair who assaulted, carjacked 74-year-old in NC arrested

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people accused of assaulting and carjacking a woman in eastern North Carolina have been apprehended in Randolph County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to an assault and carjacking in New Bern. A 74-year-old woman told deputies she had been […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Fox 46 Charlotte

2 teens accused of shooting at man in Gastonia neighborhood

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two teenagers are facing charges after shooting at a person in a Gastonia neighborhood Tuesday, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Police said officers responded to a shooting around 12:46 p.m. on April 12 in the area of the 700 block of Vancouver Lane. Investigators said they determined Jeremiah […]
GASTONIA, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kron#Nexstar#Sfpd
People

Video Appears to Show Off-Duty Kenosha Officer Using Illegal Chokehold on Girl at Her Middle School

An officer with the Kenosha Police Department is under scrutiny after widely circulated video appears to show him kneeling on a 12-year-old girl's neck at her middle school. Officer Shawn Guetschow was off duty during the March 4 incident, working at his part-time job as a security guard at Lincoln Middle School in Kenosha, Wis. Videos shot at the time of the incident appear to show that when two girls got into a fight in the cafeteria, Guetschow quickly intervened to break them up, entering a scuffle with one of the students. Soon, the girl was seen lying face down on the floor with the officer's knee pressed against her neck.
KENOSHA, WI
Fox 46 Charlotte

SC teacher suspended for inappropriately hugging student

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Board of Education on Tuesday suspended a former Berkley County School District (BCSD) teacher’s certificate of education after she was accused of inappropriately hugging a student. According to the order of suspension, Dorothy Van Der Sterre Smith was a teacher at Timberland High School in December of […]
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy