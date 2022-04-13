ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Kelly Clarkson & Melissa McCarthy Are Among 2022 Gracie Awards Winners

By Paul Grein
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Pose , Melissa McCarthy and acclaimed programs that looked at Aretha Franklin and Janet Jackson are some of the music-related programs and personalities that will be honored at the 47th annual Gracie Awards . The awards will return in-person on May 24 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The Gracies, presented by The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation , recognize outstanding programming created by, for and about women in radio, television, cable and interactive media. Honorees are selected in national, local and student markets, including both commercial and non-commercial outlets.

“Throughout this past year we have seen a number of remarkable projects by and about inspirational women,” Becky Brooks, the organization’s president, said in a statement. “We are honored to shine a spotlight on these women, whose stories have driven cultural awareness, offered entertainment that has made us laugh, cry, and everything in between.”

Television national honorees include The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBCUniversal Syndication Studios), Pose (FX), Melissa McCarthy in Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu), Suzan-Lori Parks for Genius: Aretha (National Geographic), The New York Times Presents: Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson (FX), Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb for Today (NBC News) and Tamron Hall for The Tamron Hall Show (ABC News/Disney).

Radio national honorees include “ABC Audio’s Front & Center Spotlight: Carly Pearce” (ABC News Radio), Ellen K for “The Ellen K Weekend Show” (iHeartMedia) and Melissa Harris-Perry for “The Takeaway” (NYPR/WNYC Studios).

Digital media national honorees include “Ladies First: Black Women & Sex in Hip-Hop” (MTV Entertainment Group, Paramount) and “Jemele Hill Is Unbothered” (Spotify).

Radio local honorees include Angie Martinez for “The Angie Martinez Show” (iHeartRadio), Magic 106.7’s “Exceptional Women” with Kyra Sedgwick (Audacy Boston) and “The Rita Cosby Show” (WABC Radio).

Radio student honorees include “Emily White: Music Biz Executive Inspires Next Generation of Female Industry Leaders” (Music Biz Buzz).

There are also television local honorees, television student honorees and digital media student honorees. For the full list of honorees, go here .

The Gracie Awards is the largest fundraiser of the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (formerly known as The Foundation of American Women in Radio & Television). Vicangelo Bulluck will serve as executive producer of the event for the seventh year.

For more information about The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation and the Gracie Awards, visit allwomeninmedia.org and follow on Twitter (@AllWomeninMedia), (#TheGracies), Instagram (@allwomeninmedia) and Facebook .

