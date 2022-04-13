ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Photos: Giants’ Alyssa Nakken becomes first female coach on Major League Baseball field

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HYSmM_0f7prHeR00

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alyssa Nakken was hard at work in the batting cage, just a few steps from the dugout, when suddenly the call came: The San Francisco Giants needed her to coach at first base.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jTzCE_0f7prHeR00
    San Francisco Giants first base coach Alyssa Nakken fist-bumps Joey Bart after Bart singled against the San Diego Padres during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
  • San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer, left, shakes hands with San Francisco Giants first base coach Alyssa Nakken during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GBCq0_0f7prHeR00
    San Francisco Giants’ Alyssa Nakken coaches at first base during the team’s baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in San Francisco. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZoPoq_0f7prHeR00
    San Francisco Giants first base coach Alyssa Nakken runs to get in position, near San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola, left, during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nWIiz_0f7prHeR00
    San Francisco Giants assistant coach Alyssa Nakken signs autographs for fans prior to a spring training baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

She quickly pulled off her sweatshirt, grabbed her No. 92 jersey and found a bright orange batting helmet.

A few minutes later, Nakken made major league history as the first female coach on the field in a regular-season game when she took her spot Tuesday night in a 13-2 win over San Diego.

“I think we’re all inspirations doing everything that we do on a day-to-day basis and I think, yes, this carries a little bit more weight because of the visibility, obviously there’s a historical nature to it,” she said. “But again, this is my job.”

Nakken came in to coach first base for the Giants in the third inning after Antoan Richardson was ejected.

When she was announced as Richardson’s replacement, Nakken received a warm ovation from the crowd at Oracle Park, and a congratulatory handshake from Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer.

“Right now in this moment as I reflect back, I reflect back to somebody needed to go out, we needed a coach to coach first base, our first base coach got thrown out, I’ve been in training as a first base coach for the last few years and work alongside Antoan, so I stepped in to what I’ve been hired to do, is support this staff and this team,” Nakken said.

Reagan’s would-be assassin to play sold out NY concert

The baseball Hall of Fame was ready, too. Her helmet is already on its way to the shrine in Cooperstown, New York.

San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler said Nakken had “prepared for this moment” while working with Richardson and others.

“So it’s not a foreign spot on the field for her. She does so many other things well that aren’t seen,” he said. “So it’s nice to see her kind of be right there in the spotlight and do it on the field.”

Nakken is an assistant coach who works heavily with baserunning and outfield defense. She watches games from an indoor batting cage near the steps to the dugout — and keeps a Giants jersey nearby, just in case she needs it.

And in an instant Tuesday night, she needed it.

The 31-year-old Nakken jogged onto the field four days after Rachel Balkovec became the first woman to manage a minor league affiliate of an Major League Baseball team. She guided the New York Yankees’ Class A Tampa club to a win in her first game.

Nakken had previously coached the position in spring training and during part of a July 2020 exhibition game at Oakland against now-Padres manager Bob Melvin when he was skipper of the Athletics. She started at first again a night later against the A’s in San Francisco as the teams prepared for the pandemic-delayed season.

“You feel a sense of pride to be out there,” Nakken said at the time. “Me personally, it’s the best place to watch a game, that’s for sure.”

COVID-19, overdoses pushed US to highest death total ever

The former Sacramento State softball star, whose blonde braid hung out from her orange protective helmet Tuesday, became the first female coach in the big leagues when she was hired for Kapler’s staff in January 2020 .

At Sacramento State from 2009-2012, Nakken was a three-time all-conference player at first base and four-time Academic All American. She went on to earn a master’s degree in sport management from the University of San Francisco in 2015 after interning with the Giants’ baseball operations department a year earlier.

From Day One with the Giants, Nakken embraced her role as an example for girls and women that they can do anything.

“It’s a big deal,” she said. “I feel a great sense of responsibility and I feel it’s my job to honor those who have helped me to where I am.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Coaches Richardson, Shildt clear the air after confrontation

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson and San Diego Padres third base coach Mike Shildt hugged on the field before their game Wednesday, a day after Richardson was ejected following an incident that he said included Shildt making comments that had “undertones of racism.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WNCT

Two wanted after carjacking, assault of 74-year-old woman in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people from Asheboro are wanted in a carjacking and assault New Bern officials said happened on Thursday. Deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office responded to 801 U.S. 70 Highway in New Bern in reference to an assault and carjacking that occurred. When deputies arrived, they located a 74-year-old […]
NEW BERN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Oakland, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alyssa Nakken
Person
Eric Hosmer
Person
Joey Bart
Person
Gabe Kapler
Person
Bob Melvin
WNCT

Sheriff: 19-year-old woman dies in N.C. detention center

STATESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A 19-year-old woman who was facing a murder charge was found dead inside a North Carolina detention center, according to the local sheriff. The facility’s staff found Jessica Cheyenne Nichols early Thursday morning in an observance room where she was being housed, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell told the Statesville Record & Landmark. […]
STATESVILLE, NC
WNCT

No regrets for Roberts, Kershaw after pulling ace

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts’ decision to pull Clayton Kershaw while pitching seven perfect inningsagainst Minnesota drew strong reaction and debate around the majors. Roberts wasn’t second-guessing himself a day later. “I can’t manage a ballclub and players with my fan cap...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WNCT

Sen. Thom Tillis blasts Biden ahead of Greensboro visit, says NC is ‘tired of President Biden’s excuses’

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) railed against President Joe Biden ahead of the president’s Thursday visit to Greensboro. Biden is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. in NC A&T State University’s Alumni-Foundation Event Center at 200 North Benbow Road in Greensboro. The White House says Biden will be speaking on inflation, particularly manufacturing in America, rebuilding supply chains and bringing down costs.
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

Breaking down President Joe Biden’s visit to Greensboro and North Carolina A&T State University

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Thursday marks President Joe Biden’s first visit to the Piedmont Triad since taking office. Biden landed at Piedmont Triad International Airport on Air Force One shortly after 1 p.m. Local and state leaders came out for the president’s visit, including Gov. Roy Cooper, Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, and Rep. Kathy Manning. After meeting dignitaries on the tarmac, Biden’s motorcade made its way to North Carolina A&T State University.
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Field#Baseball Games#Major League Baseball#The San Francisco Giants#The San Diego Padres#San Francisco Chronicle#Ap Photo
WNCT

Kinston man arrested, facing attempted murder charge

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man was arrested Sunday and charged with attempted murder after another man was found by police with multiple gunshot wounds. Deon Goff, 30, of Kinston, turned himself into police Sunday night around 11 after he was identified as the suspect in the shooting of a 36-year-old man, who was not identified. Goff was taken into custody and placed in the Lenoir County Jail under a secured bond.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Guardians post 1st win, rookie Kwan 5 hits, romp over Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians won for the first time with their new name as hot-starting rookie Steven Kwan went 5 for 5 on Sunday in a 17-3 romp over the Kansas City Royals. Oscar Mercado hit a grand slam during a five-RBI performance and Owen...
WNCT

Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Dwayne Haskins was working on a second chapter for his young NFL career. The 24-year-old quarterback was spending time with some teammates with the Pittsburgh Steelers, getting ready to compete for a starting job. That’s when his life was cut short. Haskins was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WNCT

Woman accused of cashing stolen lottery tickets

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for intent to defraud the South Carolina Educational Lottery. According to SLED, Judy Ann Hill turned in multiple stolen scratch-off lottery tickets from different games to three locations in Greenville and Newberry Counties: Lil’ Cricket #3842 on Nance Street in […]
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
WNCT

Trump-backed Alaska hopeful officially files for Senate run

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Kelly Tshibaka, who has received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, on Monday officially filed to run as a candidate for U.S. Senate in the race against the incumbent Republican. Tshibaka will face off against U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who drew Tshibaka’s aim during...
WNCT

Swansboro to hold annual Clean Sweep on April 25-29

SWANSBORO, N.C. — Swansboro will hold its annual Clean Sweep event from April 25-29. What items can be disposed of during Clean Sweep? Old furniture Electronics (No Computers or TVs) Pet carriers Pet bedding Old bicycle Old grills (No propane tanks) What items can NOT be disposed of during Clean Sweep? White goods (washer, dryer, […]
SWANSBORO, NC
WNCT

Pressure on US to give Ukraine more intelligence on Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has called Russia’s war on Ukraine a genocide and accused Vladimir Putin of committing war crimes. But his administration has struggled with how much intelligence it is willing to give the Ukrainian forces that are trying to stop the Russian leader. Since...
FOREIGN POLICY
WNCT

WNCT

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy