Mountaineers Pick Up Midweek Sweep of NC Central

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The 4th ranked Syracuse women’s lacrosse team shaking off a slow start on Saturday against Louisville. SU would go on to rout the Cardinals 23-13. Due to Monster Jam inside the Dome, Saturday’s game was played at Christian Brothers Academy. Meaghan Tyrrell helped turned the tide, scoring five goals in the […]

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 32 MINUTES AGO