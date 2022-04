WINTERVILLE, N.C. — An organization dedicated to serving the nation’s military community has given PCC its seal of approval once again. VIQTORY—a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business founded in 2001—recently announced PCC had earned a spot on its 2022-23 list of “Military Friendly Schools.” That means Pitt is one of the country’s best post-secondary institutions for […]

