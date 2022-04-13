ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brett Phillips Homers For Young Fan Battling Cancer, Is Moved to Tears

By Kyle Koster
 3 days ago
Chloe Grimes is an 8-year-old Tampa Bay Rays fan battling cancer for the second time. She was in attendance at Tropicana Field last night and got to meet her favorite player, Brett Phillips. Upon being presented with a special bracelet, the utility man vowed to do something special. And in the bottom of the third inning, while Grimes was being interviewed on the television broadcast, Phillips did just that.

What a moment. Asked what she thought about Phillips homering for her, Chloe said "a lot." Which is kidspeak for they loved it.

“When I heard the crack then I heard everyone yelling, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh.’ I got goosebumps, then I started getting choked up,” Chloe's mother Jacquie said. “Just amazing. It’s amazing.”

After a 9-8 win, Phillips reflected on meeting his young fan and was moved to tears.

"Chloe, you'e an inspiration," Phillips said. "I think that's the furthest ball I've hit in my career."

