Gilbert Gottfried expressed support for Chris Rock in his final social media post

By Yaron Steinbuch
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

Gilbert Gottfried expressed support in his final post on social media for his friend and fellow comic Chris Rock after the infamous “slap heard around the world.”

“Which is the worst crime? Chris Rock being physically assaulted or Chris Rock telling a joke?” Gottfried, 67, wrote on Instagram on March 28, a day after Will Smith slapped Rock at the Oscars for making a hair joke about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

He shared a photograph of himself alongside the 57-year-old funnyman in the post

Gottfried’s family announced Tuesday that the Brooklyn native died after “a long illness.” The cause of death was a heart abnormality called recurrent ventricular tachycardia, according to his rep Glenn Schwartz.

"Which is the worst crime? Chris Rock being physically assaulted or Chris Rock telling a joke?" Gottfried, 67, wrote on Instagram on March 28.
Gilbert Gottfried, Steve Carell, Chris Rock, Amy Schumer and Jim Gaffigan attend Comedy Central Night Of Too Many Stars at Beacon Theatre on February 28, 2015 in New York City. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Comedy Central

The actor — known for his unique voice, loud delivery and unfiltered humor — had long-suffered from myotonic dystrophy, a rare genetic condition that leads to wasting or weakening of muscles.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness,” his family said in a statement.

“In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”

Gilbert Gottfried expressed support for Chris Rock on Instagram.Al Seib /A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

During the Academy Awards, Smith, 53, stormed onto the stage and slapped Rock, 57, across the face for comparing Pinkett Smith — who suffers from alopecia and shaved her head last summer — to Demi Moore’s bald character from the film “G.I. Jane.”

