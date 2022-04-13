ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Final Fantasy Uniqlo Collaboration Leaked Featuring 16 Themed T-Shirts

By Alexandra Hobbs
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new Final Fantasy collaboration with clothing brand Uniqlo was seemingly leaked by the store...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
Teen Vogue

“Jujutsu Kaisen 0" Is Getting Its Own UNIQLO T-Shirt Collection — See Photos

All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Jujutsu Kaisen's sequel film, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, is officially out in theaters and to celebrate its long-awaited release UNIQLO is dropping a collection made in honor of the film and its characters.
RETAIL
womenfitness.net

Workout Shirts for Women – Womens T Shirts – Womens Athletic Tops

We’re a US-based wellness brand specializing in swimwear, yoga wear and active wear for women. And if you’re reading this, well, we’re a huge fan of yours already. The Rose in As Rose Rich: By using the premium flexible material and hand care to achieve a fabric incredibly soft, you’ll literally feel the difference – Rose-petal soft difference. The rose was also inspired by our values – part of looking good is feeling good, we believe in supporting women to grow and blossom!
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#Design#Final Fantasy Xvi#Uniqlo Square Enix#Japanese#Uniqlo#Uniqlousa
Primetimer

On Reacher, the T-Shirts Tell a Secret Story

For a certain type of music nerd, police officer Roscoe Conklin (Willa Fitzgerald) proves her excellence in the fifth episode of Reacher. Up to that point in Prime Video's deliriously entertaining crime drama, she's demonstrated that she's plenty smart, capable, and tough, but in episode five, she reveals she also has exquisite taste. That's when she wears a t-shirt for Cowboy Junkies, the melancholy band of the 80s and 90s. The fact that the shirt is from their 1989 tour suggests she's a diehard fan and, thus, an alt-rock expert.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Apparel
DBLTAP

Warzone April 13 Patch Notes Detail Bug Fixes

Raven Software gifted players with a brand new patch for Warzone Season 2 that includes some minor bug tweaks for lobby problems alongside the return of vehicles to Rebirth Island. Raven released a small patch Wednesday designed to fix a few things and revive vehicles after a hiatus. The fixed...
VIDEO GAMES
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Zelenskyy inspires local t-shirt design

About 30 Volunteers were inside St. Matthew Orthodox Church taping up boxes and forming a line to load them onto a truck. The warrants came just two weeks ahead of the spring election. Ings is on the ballot, receiving more than 57 percent of the vote during the February primary.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy