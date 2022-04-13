ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Southwest Airlines pilots say fatigue is a safety problem

By CBSDFW Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BitG9_0f7pp8rZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Wz5m_0f7pp8rZ00
Southwest Airlines blames technology issues, weather for weekend delays & cancellations 02:31

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Union officials say pilots with Dallas-based Southwest Airlines are suffering through an epidemic of fatigue due to poor scheduling practices by the airline, and that it is raising safety concerns.

Union leaders said in an open letter Tuesday to Southwest CEO Robert Jordan and other executives that problems started last summer when the number of travelers returned nearly to normal pre-pandemic levels, and have gotten worse.

The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, which is currently negotiating with the airline for a new contract, said the number of pilots asking to be relieved from a flight assignment because of fatigue jumped 330% in March compared with the same month in pre-pandemic years.

"April is already setting fatigue records," they said. "Fatigue, both acute and cumulative, has become Southwest Airlines' number-one safety threat."

Southwest spokeswoman Brandy King said the airline saw "a significant and steady decline" in pilots calling in fatigued after the airline made schedule changes in November. She said the March increase was expected, as weather-related flight cancellations disrupted schedules.

King said the rise in fatigue calls in March shows that the system works and that the airline lets pilots determine if they are too tired to fly.

Last summer, Southwest was plagued by flight cancellations due partly to staffing shortages. The nation's fourth-largest airline responded by hiring several thousand workers, executives have said.

Airlines persuaded thousands of employees to quit during the worst of the pandemic after air travel plummeted and airline revenue collapsed. Since then, travel has picked up — the number of people flying in the U.S. topped 2 million a day in March, nearly 90% of pre-pandemic numbers. Unions at Southwest and other airlines have called on their companies to hire more pilots.

In recent days, JetBlue Airways said it would trim some flights this summer because of staffing issues, and Alaska Airlines has blamed a pilot shortage for a surge in cancellations and delays.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Alaska Airlines leaves 15,000 passengers stranded in the West Coast as it cancels more than 100 flights while pilots picket over contract negotiations

Alaska Airlines canceled more than 100 flights on Friday, affecting more than 15,000 passengers along the West Coast, as off-duty pilots picketed during an impasse in contract negotiations that have lasted nearly three years. About 9 percent of the airline's flights were canceled, including 66 in Seattle, 20 in Portland,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Thrillist

Mass U.S. Flight Cancellations Could Continue Into the Summer

Last weekend, JetBlue and Spirit Airlines canceled a collective 554 flights, citing staffing shortages, bad weather, and air traffic control issues. Now, experts warn that these travel snafus might not let up until at least summer. The cancellations only continued into the week, with 270 flights nixed on Monday alone,...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Industry
Dallas, TX
Business
Daily Fort Worth

Pilot returned plane to the gate to escort a passenger off of the plane because he refused to comply with flight attendants, caught on video attacking airport employee minutes later

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic more than two years ago, the airline industry has been one of the industries most hit by the lockdowns and passengers’ inability to travel. As countries started to reopen and people started traveling again, an increasing trend in incidents at airports and planes across the country was recorded.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Hundreds of flights cancelled in US over the weekend

Hundreds more flights were cancelled across the US this weekend amid severe weather in Florida.JetBlue and Spirit were among the airlines worst hit by the disruptions.The two carriers’ cancellations totalled more than 300 on Saturday and 254 on Sunday.JetBlue cancelled 18 per cent of its scheduled flights on Saturday and 13 per cent of departures on Sunday; Spirit cancelled 14 per cent of Saturday flights and 13 per cent of Sunday flights. A Spirit spokesperson said poor weather and Air Traffic Control (ATC) issues in Florida on Thursday and Friday were still having a knock-on effect over the weekend, hence...
WEATHER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Jordan
TravelNoire

Unruly Female Passenger Refuses To Wear Mask On Flight And Compares Herself To Rosa Parks

Southwest Airlines passengers experienced a scandalous event courtesy of an unruly female passenger who refused to wear mask on a flight from Dallas, Texas to Longbeach, California. A video posted to TikTok by Coach Cordell Lander (@therbcoach), who was also on the plane, shows a woman being asked to abide by Covid-19 safety measures. She is seen not cooperating and maskless, comparing herself to Rosa Parks and went on foolishly while being escorted off the flight. The video went viral with over 5.8 million views so far.
DALLAS, TX
BoardingArea

Wow! Every Passenger Turned Down a $10,000 Credit to Fly Later!

On a JetBlue flight, every passenger turned down a $10,000 voucher to take a later flight to Cancun! Would you have taken it?. In the last few years, we have seen airlines be extremely generous with their voluntary bump compensation to avoid having to involuntarily bump someone and have to pay actual cash to that person. So, the vouchers to take later flights have gotten quite high – and still everyone on this flight turned it down!
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Airlines#Pilot#Jetblue Airways#Cbsdfw Com#Ap#Southwest Airlines
ZDNet

American Airlines just showed the door to customers who aren't rich

They tend to revolve around money. Which is harder to make when you fire a lot of people during the pandemic and then find it difficult to hire more people once the pandemic begins to recede. Despite the claims of many, business travel hasn't reached pre-pandemic levels. Leisure travelers, however,...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Where Southwest Airlines Stands With Analysts

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Southwest Airlines has an average price target of $53.2 with a high of $59.00 and a low of $45.00.
ECONOMY
SuncoastPost

4 Things to do When Your Flight is Delayed or Cancelled￼

Your flight can be delayed or cancelled due to several reasons and it has become a common occurrence lately, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic. However, agencies like Flightright are constantly putting in the work to ensure passengers are treated right and compensated when necessary. You could get monetary compensation if your flight is delayed or cancelled unjustly. So, what do you do when you find yourself in such a situation?
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
freightwaves.com

Southwest Airlines cargo worker fights arbitration at Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on March 28 in a case involving Southwest Airlines over whether airline cargo handlers are transportation workers who are not required to arbitrate employment-related disputes. The Federal Arbitration Act (FAA) generally requires enforcement of private agreements, but exempts seamen, railroad employees or...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
111K+
Followers
20K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy