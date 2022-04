Nick Kokenos and Erica Battle's first home together is a 2021 Ram ProMaster 3500 van. And they wouldn't have it any other way. The couple, who until recently lived in Farmington Hills, has been outfitting the van as a mobile home for nearly a year and they plan to travel the country in it. They'd originally hoped to set off around Thanksgiving last year, but all good things take time.

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO