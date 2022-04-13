ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Red Wings fall 6-4 in home opener Tuesday

News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Red Wings fell 6-4 to the Buffalo Bisons on Opening Night at Frontier Field Tuesday.

Right-handed pitcher Aaron Sanchez took the ball for Rochester, making his second start of the young season facing off against Buffalo’s own RHP Thomas Hatch.

Buffalo centerfielder Mallex Smith kicked off the scoring in the third, reaching on a bases-loaded fielder’s choice to plate Bisons left-fielder Samad Taylor. Bisons second basemen Gosuke Katoh added another in the very next at-bat on a groundout back to Sanchez, and catcher Gabriel Moreno singled to cap off a three-run inning. Sanchez exited after five innings, allowing three earned on five hits while walking two and striking out four.

The Wings slowly chipped away at the lead, scoring a run in the third as first basemen, Jake Noll, collected his first of two hits with an RBI single. They would add one more in the fourth on an RBI double by second basemen Andrew Young. A sacrifice fly in the fifth by designated hitter Joey Meneses would tie the game at three. The game would remain tied until the sixth when Taylor drove in another on a fielder’s choice. Rochester answered quickly as Noll continued his hot night, driving an 0-2 pitch for a double to tie things once again. They were unable to do so a third time, going quietly in the bottom half after giving up two in the top of the ninth.

LHP Alberto Baldonado, RHP Carl Edwards Jr., RHP Tyler Clippard, RHP Jordan Weems, and LHP Sam Clay all contributed for the Wings out of the bullpen, surrendering three earned on four strikeouts through four innings of work as a collective unit. Weems took the loss after surrendering two in the ninth.

Nationals number one prospect (according to MLB.com) Cade Cavalli takes the ball tomorrow for the second game of the series, making his second appearance on the year against Buffalo right-hander Casey Lawrence. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

