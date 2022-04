A simulated dental office, hands-on community clinic and opportunities at local practices help COCC Dental Assisting students find their calling. Cradling a tiny, hollowed-out acrylic dental crown in her palm, McKenzie Scott proudly holds up her handiwork. "It's number 19, a first molar," the student said as if making an introduction. In dental care, every tooth (and corresponding crown) has an assigned number — much like a street address. This one lives on the lower left, two-thirds back, in a wider neighborhood of 32 teeth.

BEND, OR ・ 29 DAYS AGO