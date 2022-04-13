ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

After run to East finals, Atlanta Hawks face play-in game vs Charlotte Hornets

By PAUL NEWBERRY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tw9HD_0f7pnYz200
Atlanta Hawks v Charlotte Hornets CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 09: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks dribbles against Devonte' Graham #4 of the Charlotte Hornets during the first quarter of their game at Spectrum Center on January 09, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) (Jared Tilton/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks never expected to be in this position.

Not after last summer’s Surprising run to the Eastern Conference final.

But here they are, needing to win two play-in games just to make the playoffs.

First up: the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night in a matchup between the ninth and 10th seeds in the East.

“Our destiny is in our hands,” Hawks center Clint Capela said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Atlanta was one of the biggest surprises of the 2021 postseason, knocking off both the Knicks and the top-seeded 76ers before losing to the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks in a highly competitive conference final.

With a young core led by Trae Young, the Hawks set a goal of finishing in the top four in the East this season. Instead, after a year plagued by COVID issues, injuries and a strange lack of chemistry, they had to settle for the next-to-last play-in spot.

“We have to live in the moment,” coach Nate McMillan said. “We can’t think about all of that. We have a game we have to win.”

The Hornets are in the play-in tournament for the second year in a row. While they haven’t made the playoffs since 2016, they appear to be a franchise on the rise.

“We feel like we can definitely win and sneak into the playoffs,” guard Terry Rozier said.

The winner of the 9-10 game advances to a road contest Friday against the loser of the 7-8 game between Brooklyn and Cleveland for the final playoff spot in the East.

“We’ve still got a chance to make the playoffs,” Young said. “We’ve got to take advantage of it.”

COLLINS UPDATE

The Hawks have been without one of their top players, John Collins, since March 11 because of a sprained foot and an injured finger.

Collins has stepped up his rehab in recent days, including some 4-on-4 workouts.

Coach Nate McMillan said he’s not sure if Collins will be able to play limited minutes against the Hornets, but the Hawks are preparing to go without him.

“He’s been out for so long,” McMillan said. “The focus is on the guys that we do have in uniform. If we’re lucky enough to get him back, we’ll talk about that and adjust to that.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

PLAY-IN REDUX

The Hornets had 10 more victories than a year ago in the abbreviated 72-game schedule, but they still finished 10th in the East for the second straight season.

In the 2021 play-in game, Charlotte was routed 144-117 by ninth-seeded Indiana. Several Hornets players have talked about the sting of that loss providing momentum coming into this season.

SMALL BALL

Led by guards LaMelo Ball and Rozier, the Hornets ranked fourth in the league in scoring (115.3 points per game) and have been especially effective when going with a small lineup.

Charlotte can really get out and run when 6-foot-7 P.J. Washington and 6-6 Miles Bridges are playing the center and power forward positions.

“They play small and they play fast,” said McMillan, whose own team ranked sixth in the league in scoring (113.9). “They are a team that wants to get out in transition.”

DOUBLING TRAE

Young had a historic season, becoming only the second player in NBA history after Tiny Archibald to lead the league in both total points (2,155) and assists (737).

The Hornets had good success against Young in their final regular-season matchup, using a wave of double teams to hold him to a season-low 9 points on 3-of-12 shooting.

Young did manage to dish out 15 assists in that game.

“We can’t let him breath,” Rozier said. “He’s a pretty confident player, but we just have to make it tough for him.”

HOME EDGE

The Hawks claimed the No. 9 seed on a tiebreaker with the Hornets, which is why this game is being played in Atlanta.

That’s a big break for the Hawks, who were much better at home (27-14) than they were on the road (16-25).

The Hornets, by comparison, had virtually the same record in Charlotte (22-19) as they did away from home (21-20).

“Whenever we play at home, we are much more confident, the energy is better, the focus is better,” Capela said. “To get that first game at home, it’s a huge advantage for us.”

___

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-rival coach takes savage shot at Mark Jackson amid renewed NBA interest

Mark Jackson has a chance to return as an NBA coach next season, but it is also posing a good reminder of the enemies he made the first time around. The former Golden State Warriors head coach Jackson has been linked to multiple NBA coaching positions in recent days. Jackson served as Golden State coach from 2011 to 2014, and one of his rivals from that era sounded off on Twitter about the rumors surrounding Jackson.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: The Best Photos Of Michael Jordan And His Wife

Michael Jordan’s NBA team is playing for its playoff lives on Wednesday night. The Charlotte Hornets are taking on the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA’s play-in game on Wednesday night. The winner of this team will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers for the No. 8 seed, while the loser of this game is eliminated.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s Ownership Performance

Michael Jordan has been an owner of the Charlotte Hornets since 2006, back when they were still the Bobcats. He’s been the team’s majority owner since 2010. During that time, his franchise has struggled to produce in the postseason. The Bobcats/Hornets lost first-round series in 2010, 2014 and 2016, and last night Charlotte was eliminated in the play-in tournament for the second consecutive season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
City
Cleveland, NC
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Milwaukee, NC
Charlotte, NC
Basketball
City
Cleveland, GA
State
Indiana State
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
NBC Sports

Fox details how Giannis caused season-ending hand injury

Kings’ star De’Aaron Fox missed the final 11 games of the season after injuring his right hand against the Milwaukee Bucks Mar. 16 on a play involving Giannis Antetokounmpo. Fox discussed the painful details of the injury to reporters this week, calling Antetokounmpo a “strong motherf--ker.”. “I...
NBA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Hawks' Capela injures right knee against Cavs, out for game

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela missed the second half of the play-in game against Cleveland on Friday night with a right knee hyperextension. Capela was helped off the floor late in the first half. His knee bent awkwardly after he fouled Cleveland's Evan Mobley with 30 seconds left. After Mobley tumbled backward into him, the 6-foot-10 Capela immediately grabbed his knee while writhing in pain on the floor.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Capela
Person
Nate Mcmillan
Person
Trae Young
Person
Terry Rozier
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Twins' Buxton leaves game with knee issue, to get MRI

BOSTON — (AP) — Twins star Byron Buxton left Minnesota's 8-4 win over the Boston Red Sox on Friday with a right knee injury and will get an MRI. The Platinum Glove-winning center fielder slid late into second base for a double after Boston misplayed his popup in the first inning. His left leg appeared to get caught underneath him while his right foot slammed into the bag.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thecomeback.com

Georgia softball player demolishes home run

On Monday, a huge SEC showdown between two softball powers gave up a home run absolutely worth admiring. The No. 16 Georgia Bulldogs were taking on the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers in Athens and leading 2-1 in the bottom of the first when Georgia’s Lacey Fincher decided to single-handedly extend that lead by launching an epic home run over the left-field wall.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
136K+
Followers
99K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy