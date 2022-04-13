ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Suspect shoots at officers near 27th and Vienna, houses and vehicles struck by bullets

By CBS 58 Newsroom
CBS 58
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A suspect shot at officers Wednesday morning. April 13, at a home near 27th and Vienna on Milwaukee's north side. Police says they responded to the area for a ShotSpotter call around 3 a.m. When officers...

www.cbs58.com

Comments / 3

Related
CBS Philly

Man Shot During Fight, Pickpocketed As He Lay Dying On Hunting Park Street: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a gunshot victim, who laid on the ground dying, was pickpocketed by passersby in the city’s Hunting Park section Wednesday night. Now, officers are searching for those suspects as well as the gunman. Video shows a verbal argument escalate into a fight. The man in red appears to try to take out a gun before a third person shoots first, killing him. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 8th and Luzerne Streets in Hunting Park. A growing memorial of candles now sits inches from bullets holes. “Y’ll hurt me,” Dorian Silva said. Silva says the victim is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Milwaukee County, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Cars
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee County, WI
Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Two killed, two injured when car wraps around tree in Washington Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and woman were killed and two others were seriously injured Monday night when a sport-utility vehicle wrapped around the a tree in Washington Park.The crash happened at 8:30 p.m. at Morgan and Rainey drives in the park. The two curving east-west roads run through the park to connect Garfield Boulevard to the west in the Washington Park neighborhood, and 55th Street to the east in Hyde Park.Police said a red sport-utility vehicle was headed east on Morgan Drive with four people inside. The SUV sideswiped the door of a silver Chrysler sedan that was also headed east. The SUV then went on to strike a tree.The 35-year-old man driving the SUV was extricated and was pronounced dead. A 23-year-old woman in the SUV also died.Two men, ages 19 and 21, were also extricated and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with unspecified injuries to their bodies.The driver of the Chrysler was not injured.Video from the scene showed a wrecked car wrapped around a tree. Dozens of firefighters were seen trying to cut the car away from the tree.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

MPD: 150+ Shots Fired, But No Injuries, At Large Gathering In South Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say more than 150 shots were fired at a massive gathering in south Minneapolis Sunday morning, but no one appears to have been injured. The Minneapolis Police Department said officers from all five precincts responded just after 4 a.m. to the 2500 block of 24th Avenue South in the Seward neighborhood. Police said there was “a large gathering of hundreds of vehicles and people at the scene” and that “shots rang out several times.” In all, police said more than 150 rounds were fired in a two-block radius in 10 minutes. The police department is investigating.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Chicago

Woman shot, killed while driving in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is killed after being shot while driving in the Little Village neighborhood Friday night. Police said around 11:43 p.m., Folashade Mordi, 25, was driving in the 2400 block of South Homan when an unknown offender shot into the vehicle from an unknown direction. The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the left side of the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel, according to police.  No one is in custody, Area four detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Vienna#Cbs#Shotspotter
PIX11

Man dead after drive-by shooting in Brooklyn, police say

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was seriously injured after he and another were hit during a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn overnight Saturday, according to police. The suspect drove up in front of an apartment complex along Bergen Avenue near Avenue L before firing multiple shots into the lobby of the building, authorities said. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Chicago

Man, woman killed after domestic call in South Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a deadly end to a domestic violence call in the South Chicago neighborhood. It started Friday night when a woman reached out for help after a terrifying text from her sister. Police arrived at a home near 84th and Mackinaw just before 10 p.m. Friday night. Officers said when they knocked on the door, a man came to a window and closed the curtains, and then they heard heard at least five shots. SWAT teams were called as a precaution. Police later found a 20-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man dead inside an apartment. Both suffered gunshot wounds to the head. 
CHICAGO, IL
WSFA

Shootout, head-on crash in Milwaukee neighborhood caught on camera

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) – The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office is considering criminal charges after violence erupted in a residential neighborhood. People shot at each other from speeding cars just before the vehicles crashed into each other Sunday evening. Jeaninne Bauer’s Ring doorbell camera recorded the shootout and crash....
MILWAUKEE, WI
US News and World Report

Man, 47, Suspected in Fatal Freeway Shooting Near San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting a woman as she drove on a freeway near San Diego two weeks ago, authorities said. Saundralina Williams, 27, was driving a Ford Edge west on State Route 94 in the Spring Valley area when someone in another vehicle opened fire, the California Highway Patrol said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Chicago

Two adults, three children injured when car, CTA bus collide at Ashland and Pershing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five people – including three children – were injured Sunday afternoon in an accident involving a car and a CTA bus at Ashland Avenue and Pershing Road.Police said around 12:44 p.m. the driver of a sport-utility vehicle traveling on 40th Street attempted to make a left turn onto Ashland Avenue northbound. The bus was traveling southbound on Ashland Avenue and struck the SUV head-on. The driver and passengers in the SUV -- a woman, 29; two boys, 14 and 15; and a little girl, 5 -- were taken to Stroger Hospital Hospital of Cook County with minor injuries. All were in good condition.A 54-year-old woman who was a passenger on the bus was transported to the University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center for an injury to her face in good condition. The bus driver declined medical attention. No citations were issued. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Beverly store owner closing for good after latest robbery: 'He just didn't care about anything'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: A thief captured on camera while going on a stealing spree, taking tens of thousands of dollars worth of clothing and purses from a Beverly store.As CBS 2's Steven Graves reported, the burglary hit the shop so hard that its owner is taking drastic measures. Thefts of items worth more than $30,000 hit any small business hard.That is why this owner said this "open" sign will most likely never light up again. Jessica Nguyen, owner of Jessica's Boutique in Chicago's West Beverly neighborhood, will tell you..."Yes, I had a lot of clothes!" she said.She got into...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Murder investigation launched as man dies three months after he was punched in the head

A murder investigation has been launched after a man who was punched in the head died three months later.Petru-Sorin Doleanu, 41, died from a significant brain injury in hospital on 29 March after being hit by a stranger last year.Police said an unknown man approached Mr Doleanu and his two friends while they were near a job centre in St John’s Road, Wembley, on the evening of 17 December.Mr Doleanu was hit during the altercation and paramedics were called to a property in District Road, Wembley, the following day after he became unwell.Paramedics alerted the police after being told he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Chose not to take a life’: DaBaby ‘shoots intruder’ at his North Carolina home

Rapper DaBaby has appeared to confirm that he shot a man allegedly intruding at his property in North Carolina. On Friday 15 April, the controversial artist shared a clip of a line from the 2002 crime drama Paid in Full, in which character Rico (played by rapper Cam’ron’) says: “N***as get shot every day, B. You’ll be aight, n***a. You tough right?”DaBaby captioned the post: “Chose not to take a n***a life the other day and it felt great. Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya ass back.”Earlier,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Man, girl shot in alley in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man and young girl are shot while changing a tire in an alley in Humboldt Park Tuesday night. Police said around 10:11 p.m., both victims were in the alley changing a tire on the 3300 block of West Crystal when they observed three men approach and begin shooting toward the victims striking the man, 22, and girl, 11, before fleeing the area. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the right buttocks and another to the lower right leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The girl suffered a gunshot wound to the lower left leg and was also taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy