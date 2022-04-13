ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

Motorhome burns Wednesday in eastern Travis County

By Billy Gates
KXAN
 3 days ago
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A motorhome in eastern Travis County near State Highway 130 caught fire Wednesday morning.

The Austin Fire Department tweeted at 6:11 a.m. saying the home was “fully involved” when crews arrived in the 11900 block of Green Grove Drive. That’s west of SH 130 and east of FM 973 in the Hornsby Bend area.

AFD said no injuries were reported. AFD said to avoid Green Grove Drive out to FM 973 due to power lines being down across the road.

