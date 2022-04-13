ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do the Yankees have a new No. 2 pitcher to complement Gerrit Cole?

By Alexander Wilson
It is time the New York Yankees start respecting and considering pitcher Nestor Cortes as a legitimate starter. Management has started Cortes at the back-end of the rotation this season after posting solid numbers in 2021. There were concerns he would regress this year after having an anomaly of a season...

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
Reggie Jackson’s infuriating reaction to Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw getting yanked from perfect game

The Los Angeles Dodgers game against the Minnesota Twins became the source of a contentious debate across the baseball world when LA southpaw Clayton Kershaw had a perfect game going through seven clean innings. However, at just 80 pitches, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shockingly pulled Kershaw from the game, robbing him of a chance to become just the 24th pitcher in MLB history to become immortal for a day. While Roberts’ shocking decision to pull Kershaw was the logical and correct choice for a Dodgers team set on contention, some didn’t see it that way. Particularly MLB legend and Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson, who was infuriated by the move to yank Kershaw in the midst of a perfect game.
Yankees have boiling problem at shortstop and catcher

After six games, the New York Yankees currently host a 3–2 overall record, dropping the second game of a three-game series to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. With ace Gerrit Cole getting the start, the expectation was he would turn things around after a tough first outing against the Red Sox on opening day. However, Cole gave up two home runs to Vladimir Guerrero Jr., giving up three runs total over 5.2 innings. Cole indicated that Vlad was simply playing on another level, tipping his hat to one of the better performances he’s seen in the batter’s box.
Yankees shut out Blue Jays for series split

Luis Severino pitched five effective innings and struck out slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. three times as the host New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 on Thursday to earn a split of a four-game series. Severino (1-0) allowed two hits, walked two and struck out six for his...
MLB world reacts to A’s mistreatment of team legend

Especially when looking at their years on the West Coast, Dave Stewart is easily one of the most important players in the history of the Oakland Athletics. But he’s not exactly feeling a lot of support from the team. In 2019, it was announced that the A’s would retire...
MLB World Reacts To Yankees Announcer’s Mistake

Legendary Yankees announcer John Sterling made a brutal error during Wednesday night’s broadcast. He used his famous home-run call for Giancarlo Stanton despite the fact that the ball was caught at the warning track. “It is high! It is far! It is gone! …but caught,” Sterling exclaimed on the...
Padres’ 8-word message to Giants for breaking unwritten rule during blowout

The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants played the second game of their series on Tuesday night, with the Giants emerging victorious by a score of 13-2. It seems like a normal, lopsided game between division rivals, right? Wrong. MLB history was made when Giants assistant coach Alyssa Nakken became the first woman to coach on the field in a regular season game. Then, Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson accused Padres coach Mike Shildt of yelling at him with racist undertones, though the two cleared the air the next day. On top of an already eventful game, there was a kerfuffle between the two clubs regarding baseball’s “unwritten rules.” With a nine-run lead, the Giants called for a stolen base, then later called for a bunt single to move a runner over, effectively trying to create more runs when they already had a massive lead. San Diego didn’t take kindly to it and let the Giants know with an 8-word message, per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com.
Mets Receive Troubling News Before Game vs. Diamondbacks

The New York Mets are in a bit of a pickle with just hours remaining until their National League battle against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Per a report, a Mets staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday morning. To make matters worse, multiple players and coaches have been deemed “close contacts.”
Gerrit Cole Comments On His Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Hat Tip

Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had his way with the New York Yankees on Wednesday night in the Bronx. Guerrero hit three home runs, two of which came after being spiked by Aaron Hicks, causing blood to gush from his hand. He also had four RBIs and four...
‘The People’s Ace’: Yankees’ Nestor Cortes is showing he’s more than just a one-season wonder

Yankees‘ Nestor Cortes has taken baseball by storm, and this season he is already off to a fast start. In Nestor’s debut showing against the Blue Jays, he made an extremely talented and righty-heavy lineup wither away. Now Nestor isn’t the prototypical “ace” that many flock to, unlike the ones that throw 100+ or have a sinker that dances around the plate; Nestor relies on his command of the strike zone and his delivery to throw off the hitter.
Giants eyeing trade-back from 5th overall, per reports

The 2022 NFL Draft is coming up and the New York Giants are rich in draft capital this year. The Giants own the fifth and seventh overall picks in the first round of the draft. This gives Big Blue an opportunity to secure two of the draft’s best prospects in this year’s class. But it also gives the Giants an opportunity to extract an incredible amount of value from a trade. According to Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com, a trade-down is something the Giants would “love” to accomplish.
