London, TX

IS supporter given life sentence for murdering UK lawmaker

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON – An Islamic State supporter was given a whole-life sentence Wednesday for stabbing a British lawmaker to death in revenge for his voting in support for airstrikes on Syria. Ali Harbi Ali, 26, was convicted Monday of murdering Conservative lawmaker David Amess and preparing terrorist acts. A...

