Ukraine’s president has said that up to 3,000 troops have been killed so far in seven weeks of war with Russia. Russia bombed Lviv and struck Kyiv with missiles on Saturday, hitting a factory that repairs tanks. The attack followed the sinking of the flagship of Moscow’s Black Sea fleet on Thursday, after which Russia promised it would launch more long-range attacks on Ukraine. Ukraine said one of its missiles had caused the Moskva to sink, but Moscow said the ship had sunk while being towed in stormy seas after a fire it said was caused by an explosion...

MILITARY ・ 42 MINUTES AGO