Law enforcement finds no credible threat to Topeka West High School after ‘inappropriate’ social post

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An investigation into an inappropriate social media post found no credible threat, according to Topeka West High School administrative team.

An email blast went out to parents Tuesday informing them that the administration was aware of the social media post. It said law enforcement and schools officials did not think it posed a threat to students.

Parents and students may see an increase in school resource officers Wednesday only as a precaution.

The administration said the individual involved in the social media post has been “addressed appropriately.”

