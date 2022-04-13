Law enforcement finds no credible threat to Topeka West High School after ‘inappropriate’ social post
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An investigation into an inappropriate social media post found no credible threat, according to Topeka West High School administrative team.E-cycle event aims to get computers, devices into hands of low to moderate-income homes
An email blast went out to parents Tuesday informing them that the administration was aware of the social media post. It said law enforcement and schools officials did not think it posed a threat to students.
Parents and students may see an increase in school resource officers Wednesday only as a precaution.
The administration said the individual involved in the social media post has been “addressed appropriately.”Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.
Comments / 0