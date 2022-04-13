ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

License plate reading cameras being purchased by HOAs, businesses and police in Carolinas

fox46.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaw enforcement agencies across the Carolinas have a new crime-fighting tool that has already proven successful. License plate reading cameras being purchased by …....

www.fox46.com

WATE

Company ‘retraining’ cameras to read new Tennessee license plates

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — We’ve been telling you for weeks now that some license plate recognition cameras were having a hard time seeing Tennessee’s new dark blue plates. Flock Safety is a public safety operating system company that offers cameras to law enforcement agencies. The company says the new license plate’s surface is not as reflective […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
KTAR.com

Bookkeeper accused of embezzling $5.3M from Tucson businesses, HOA in Mexico

PHOENIX — A bookkeeper from Tucson was indicted for allegedly embezzling $5.3 million from two Tucson-area businesses and from a homeowner’s association in Mexico, Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Friday. Helen Dahlstrom faces multiple charges, including counts of fraudulent schemes, theft, computer tampering, forgery and money laundering after...
TUCSON, AZ
The Independent

‘Chose not to take a life’: DaBaby ‘shoots intruder’ at his North Carolina home

Rapper DaBaby has appeared to confirm that he shot a man allegedly intruding at his property in North Carolina. On Friday 15 April, the controversial artist shared a clip of a line from the 2002 crime drama Paid in Full, in which character Rico (played by rapper Cam’ron’) says: “N***as get shot every day, B. You’ll be aight, n***a. You tough right?”DaBaby captioned the post: “Chose not to take a n***a life the other day and it felt great. Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya ass back.”Earlier,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
The Independent

Officer's camera misses key moment of Patrick Lyoya's death

Body camera footage of Patrick Lyoya’s fatal encounter with a Michigan police officer shows a close-up view of an intense struggle but the video goes dark 42 seconds before the officer shoots the Black man in the head.It’s the latest high-profile case in which body cameras — touted as tools to hold police accountable — have failed, leaving prosecutors and the public to rely on bystander video for a clearer picture of what happened.One expert said vendors could make changes to avoid accidental camera deactivations, though it's not clear that is what happened in Lyoya's case, and some activists said...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Magnolia State Live

Two charged with capital murder in attack of couple who reportedly caught men breaking into their Mississippi house

Two Mississippi men have been charged with capital murder after an attack in a Scott County house left one person dead, another person seriously injured. Matthew Deon Hickman, 22, of Louisville, and Jacari J. Broom, 22, of Lake, have been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault in connection with a Feb. 17 attack at a Sparkville Road house, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
SCOTT COUNTY, MS
Black Enterprise

School Bus Driver Charged After Violating Protocol That Resulted in 13-Year-Old Being Fatally Hit

A Detroit school bus driver is facing criminal charges after letting a 13-year-old autistic student off on a busy street where the child was fatally hit. Debra White, 65, is accused of letting 13-year-old Zyair Harris off the school bus onto a busy street where she allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop sign and lights, resulting in the teen being struck by an oncoming vehicle, WXYZ reports.
DETROIT, MI
KTUL

Will license plate cameras help reduce crime?

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Trial run, that's what the neighborhood of 61st and Peoria will be for seven cameras that will so be reading license plates. Why there?. "The cameras and the locations are chosen based on crime data, where is the greatest need?" said Tulsa Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish.
TULSA, OK
insideedition.com

After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE
WBIR

License plate readers are emerging across Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You may not see it, but it will see you. Or at least, your license plate. Automatic License Plate Readers take photos and then log data about every vehicle they see. People living in the Polo Fields community said it makes them feel safer, but some...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

Georgia man accused of leaving grandmother in freezer to die

Police say a northwest Georgia man killed his grandmother by stuffing her in a freezer while she was still alive.Floyd County Police discovered the body of Doris Cumming, 82, late Thursday in the Armuchee home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III.Tincher was charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He remains jailed in Rome. It's unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.Police said Cumming's family believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned after not hearing from her and reported she might be missing.Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY

