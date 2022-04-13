Power outage in Schenectady
UPDATE: All power has been restored
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – According to the National Grid Power Outage map, over 1,800 customers are currently affected by a power outage in Schenectady. The outage started Wednesday, April 13 at around 7:30 a.m.1 killed, 1 detained in Schenectady stabbing
The estimated restoration time is around 9 a.m.
