ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Shoppers react to inflation soaring to 40-year highs

By Tino Bovenzi
spectrumnews1.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — The rising costs of food, fuel and other essential items are taking a toll on our budgets at home — and relief may not come soon. New data from the U.S. Labor Department shows America is heading into territory not seen for more than 40...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Business
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Mashed

How Costco Shoppers Are Reacting To These Buffalo Chicken Chips

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. If you're one of the 111 million people with a Costco membership, you're well aware of the vast amount of snacks available at the retailer. There are tons to choose from in the chip department alone — not even including potato chips. Some of the non-potato-based snack highlights in 2021 included the keto-friendly almond flour tortilla chips, which shoppers said taste just like Doritos, and the churro chips, which are grain-free and coated in cinnamon sugar. There were even the organic everything bagel chips that people rave are as good on their own as they are smeared with cream cheese or served on a charcuterie board.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
marketplace.org

Not wearing those leggings? Many retail stores are expanding into resale

Sustainability is a growing piece of the fashion industry, but the jury’s out on whether it’s genuinely reducing carbon footprint or if it’s more of a marketing ploy. In any case, major brands like Target and Lululemon are expanding their resale presence. Target is doing this through a partnership with ThredUp and Lululemon through its website.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy