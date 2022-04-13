ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking for some April deals? Here's what sales you should look for this spring.

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
If you're looking for something new and fresh for spring, consumer reporter Janice Lieberman tells us where we can find 'The Real Deals.'

Now that Spring is here, you might be looking to get your garden ready. Lieberman says you should look for sales on seeds and garden gear.

And you may be sick of winter, but now is the time to look for savings on snow equipment!

If you're thinking of remodeling, check out the big box stores for things like screen doors or caulk. But Lieberman says to wait until Memorial Day for large appliances such as refrigerators and dishwashers.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

