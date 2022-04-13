Looking for some April deals? Here's what sales you should look for this spring.

If you're looking for something new and fresh for spring, consumer reporter Janice Lieberman tells us where we can find 'The Real Deals.'

Now that Spring is here, you might be looking to get your garden ready. Lieberman says you should look for sales on seeds and garden gear.

And you may be sick of winter, but now is the time to look for savings on snow equipment!

If you're thinking of remodeling, check out the big box stores for things like screen doors or caulk. But Lieberman says to wait until Memorial Day for large appliances such as refrigerators and dishwashers.

If you have a story idea, question or tip, click here to reach out to Janice.