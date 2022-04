The Chatham Community Players conclude its 100th season with Tim Firth’s play, “Calendar Girls.”. The play about friendship, determination, hope, and acceptance will run from May 6 through May 21. Joseph Porter of Piscataway directs. “Chatham Players’ Play Selection Committee chose ‘Calendar Girls” three years ago. There were delays due to scheduling and COVID-19, but now post pandemic, we are finally seeing this show come to life, its relevance is even more poignant than it was back then”, said producer Steffi Denmark.

