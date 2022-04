Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Cannabis stocks – Shares of marijuana producers are extending a Thursday rally in the premarket, following an industry publication's report that the House will vote for a second time next week to legalize cannabis at the federal level. The House passed such a bill in 2020, but the Senate did not follow suit. Tilray (TLRY) surged 14.1% in the premarket, Aurora Cannabis (ACB) jumped 10.2%, Sundial Growers (SNDL) soared 12% and Canopy Growth (CGC) rallied 9.6%.

STOCKS ・ 22 DAYS AGO