A man who was on parole was arrested on charges of possession of a concealed dagger and ammunition in Bloomington, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On March 23 at about 10:50 a.m., deputies from the Fontana Station responded to a reported burglary in progress in the 19400 block of Kiningham Drive. The reporting party told dispatch the suspect broke into a vehicle and stole items.

BLOOMINGTON, CA ・ 21 DAYS AGO