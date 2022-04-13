Abilene area forecast: Wednesday April 13th
From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:
Finally a cool down is headed our way into today but don't look for it lasting a long time as warm to hot temperatures return just in time for the weekend. For the rest of your Wednesday, we will see sunny skies and cooler weather with a high only of 78 degrees. The winds will be strong at 15-25 with gusts up to 30 mph out of the west northwest. For this evening, we will see clear skies and a very chilly 45 degrees. The winds will become lighter at 5-10 mph out of the west.
