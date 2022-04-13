Zeeland restaurant ‘total loss’ after overnight fire

STAMFORD — An Orleans fire truck and about 200 acres burned Wednesday in a grass fire near Stamford. The Stamford Volunteer Fire Department was called at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday to a grass fire along D Road. The fire went around one house before jumping the road and came within 200 yards of a second house, said Stamford Fire Chief Mike Shaw. Neither structure caught fire or had noticeable damage, Shaw said.

STAMFORD, NE ・ 29 DAYS AGO