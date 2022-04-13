ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta loses $940 million in Q1, but bookings, revenue, surge

 3 days ago
Delta Air Lines lost $940 million in the first quarter yet bookings surged in recent weeks, setting up a breakout summer as Americans try to put the pandemic behind them.

And while revenue for the quarter was surprisingly strong, the Atlanta airline faces stiff headwinds, including a sharp rise in fuel and labor costs.

But CEO Ed Bastian says bookings in the last five weeks have set a record, which he thinks shows that American are done with the pandemic, they want to reclaim their previous lifestyles.

Shares are up more than 6% before the opening bell Wednesday.

