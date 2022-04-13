ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Remembering the Great Loop Flood 30 years later

By Justin Kaufmann
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Exactly 30 years ago today, Chicagoans woke up to news of massive flooding in the Loop. Why it matters: The flood would eventually shut down power to much of downtown, halt subway service, and lead to the evacuation of...

