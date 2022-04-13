Remembering the Great Loop Flood 30 years later

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Mandatory evacuations are still in place as of Saturday morning for the 37E Fire burning in Larimer County, north of Lyons. Fortunately, air surveillance resulted in a better idea of the size of the fire.
Larimer County Sheriff’s officials say the fire is now 114 acres, down from around 300 of Friday. It is also 40% contained.
#37EFire Update – Fire holding at ~114 acres, favorable weather has let crews make good progress so far today, up to 40% containment. Northern voluntary evac dropped, all others remain for now. Visit https://t.co/DysDvlyX2T for details. https://t.co/w5j524i6Ju
