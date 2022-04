An arrest has been made for a stabbing that occurred at a home in the town of Phelps last month. 35-year-old Lester Rivera of Geneva is accused of stabbing a 62-year-old man multiple times in the upper body inside of the victim’s home on March 25th. Rivera fled the scene before police arrived. He was taken into custody Tuesday on felony assault charges and was being held in Ontario County Jail due to two prior felony convictions.

PHELPS, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO