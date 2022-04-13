ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abingdon, VA

Abingdon driver charged with DUI after crashing into pole

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GySyc_0f7pgAnN00

(WJHL) — An Abingdon driver faces several charges after the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) responded to a single-vehicle crash at Highway 126 near Clark Cemetery Road early Wednesday morning.

According to a preliminary report from THP, a 2007 Dodge Charger was traveling northbound on Highway 126 at 12:06 a.m. when it ran off the road and hit a utility pole.

‘Don’t sell for the wrong reasons’: Local realtor gives unique take on housing market

The driver, identified as Dylan Cox, 25, of Abingdon, was not injured in the crash, according to THP. Officers charged him with driving under the influence, due care, no insurance and drug paraphernalia following the wreck.

Nearby residents experienced a power outage following the crash. News Channel 11 reached out to BTES overnight, and the electric company revealed that crews were at the scene repairing the utility pole damaged in the crash. News Channel 11 awaits a status update from BTES as of 7:30 a.m.

No further details have been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 1

Related
WJHL

THP: Driver flown to hospital after crash on Highway 11W

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person was transported by helicopter to the Johnson City Medical Center after a crash on Highway 11W on Thursday, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). A crash report from the THP states that around 5:45 p.m. a black Cadillac CTS was heading south on the highway in Hawkins […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WTVQ

Former Miss Kentucky Teen USA faces charges after crash with ambulance

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Former Miss Kentucky Teen USA 2018 Jordan Crozier, of Somerset, is facing several charges in connection to a crash with an ambulance Wednesday night. According to an arrest citation, the 22-year-old is charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol (first degree), Wanton Endangerment (first degree), Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, and Disorderly Conduct (second degree).
SOMERSET, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Abingdon, VA
Crime & Safety
Abingdon, VA
Accidents
City
Abingdon, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Central Illinois Proud

Man arrested for DUI after deadly ATV crash

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — One man is facing charges in relation to a deadly all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash that occurred on March 15. According to the Woodford County State’s Attorney’s Office, 25-year-old Kenneth Brinkley of Spring Bay was arrested for aggravated DUI and accidental death Wednesday.
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
WKRN

Plane crash: 133 passengers on board

A Chinese airliner with 133 people on board crashed in the southern province of Guangxi on Monday. Woman sought in connection with deadly Madison shooting. Storage unit ransacked: Over $150K of items missing.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Traffic Accident#Dodge#News Channel 11#Btes
Motorsport.com

NASCAR crew chief indefinitely suspended after re-arrest

Troconis, the crew chief on Young’s Motorsports’ No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado, was originally arrested on Jan. 5 and charged with felony second degree assault charges following a confrontation with NASCAR spotter Clayton Hughes. The incident took place at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Oct. 2 of last year. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKYT 27

Two facing charges after deputies say they kidnapped, assaulted victim

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are facing charges after law enforcement says they kidnapped someone and assaulted them. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday, March 20 around 2:22 p.m., deputies were called to a road near East Bernstadt to investigate a reported assault. When deputies arrived, they say they learned a woman and man kidnapped a male victim.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Escaped inmate found

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office have located an escaped inmate on Tuesday. According to the Boone County Sheriff, Kayla Hughes, 31, was wearing an orange jumpsuit at the time of her escape. Hughes was found in Price Hill area of Madison. Sheriff Chad Barker...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WJHL

Kingsport police investigating body found at 1-26/1-81 interchange

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) confirmed with News Channel 11 that it is investigating a body found at the I-26 and I-81 interchange Thursday morning. According to Tom Patton with KPD, the agency responded to the incident at 7:45 a.m., and remained at the scene throughout the morning. Additional responding agencies […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WEHT/WTVW

Man charged with rape of intellectually disabled woman

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) has charged an Owensboro man after allegations he had a sexual relationship with a woman with an intellectual disability. KSP says that Greg A. Rafferty, 42, of Owensboro, was charged with multiple felonies. Police say that in the summer of 2021, KSP launched an investigation after allegations were […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WJHL

Greeneville PD: Months-long investigation leads to murder charges

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities spent 13 months investigating a February 2021 overdose death, and those findings led to the arrest of a woman on second-degree murder charges on March 18. Amanda Waldroupe, 31, faces murder charges in addition to a single count of delivering Schedule II narcotics, according to the Greeneville Police Department (GPD). […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

JC man accused of raping woman & holding her against her will

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Police (JCPD) on Monday charged a man with rape and false imprisonment after responding to a report of a sexual assault. A JCPD release revealed that officers responded to the Johnson Inn at 2700 W. Market St. at 7:30 p.m. and found a woman who alleged she had […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy