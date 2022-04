Stuart is a very friendly DSH mix around 6 months old. He truly loves people and craves attention. He also has shown great interest/affection for other cats and dogs. He would greatly benefit from having another pet friend in his new home. He gets along great with other cats and seems to be comfortable with dogs. Stuart is an indoor cat only and he’s very playful and inquisitive. He is active and can be very vocal at times also since he is still a kitten. He is litterbox trained and has a great appetite. He also rides well in a car.

ANIMALS ・ 26 DAYS AGO