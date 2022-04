The Boston Bruins needed just one point Saturday to clinch a spot in the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs, and they got two with a 2-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Seven of the eight playoff berths in the Eastern Conference have now been locked down, and the Washington Capitals aren't far from securing the last. The Bruins are fourth in the Metropolitan Division, but 20 points clear of the New York Islanders in the wild-card race with less than two weeks left in the regular season.

BOSTON, MA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO