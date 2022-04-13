ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Gov. Kelly Signs Bill Providing Children With Free Eye Exams in Schools

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Kelly signed a bipartisan bill that amends standards for free school-administered vision screenings and establishes the Kansas Children’s Vision Health and School Readiness Commission. “Early detection of vision issues in children helps educators assess and address the...

