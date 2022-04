Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On March 22 Governor Ron DeSantis signed a new bill that will require that high school kids in Florida are taught about financial literacy and money management in order to graduate from high school. The move is being seen as a smart one, in preparing the state's young people to function in the real world.

