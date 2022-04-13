ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

Prosecutors: Ukrainian family faces hate crime charges in attack on gay man in Pompano Beach

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Prosecutors say they have filed hate crime charges against three family members accused of severely beating a man because of his sexual orientation. Forty-four-year-old Inna Makarenko, 43-year-old Yevhen Makarenko and their son, 21-year-old Oleh Makarenko, were each charged Tuesday with attempted first-degree murder, battery during the burglary...

Baron Windsor
3d ago

Unfortunately for them , in the the great united states of America....the Law is , No man is above the law !!!! refugees or not !!!! if you and your family members can do the crime on America soil ...you will face justice in an American court .

Krebbles Dips
3d ago

Based on that paper of them holding a Ukrainian flag and referring to them as Ukrainian refugees, something tells me they're using the Russian invasion of Ukraine to garner sympathy even though they were here since 2016 and were never in any danger in the first place

MrHollywood
3d ago

so instead of heading over to Russia beach to pick up a fight they rather pick on a sissy boy ? interesting

