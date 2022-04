Tyler James Moore, 28, of Cheyenne, died on March 19, 2022, in Cheyenne. He was born on March 20, 1993 in Englewood, Colorado. Tyler graduated in 2012 from Triumph High School in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Tyler was working as a waiter prior to his death. He held previous jobs as a delivery driver and other positions in the food industry. His hobbies included welding, glass blowing, photography, concerts, and collecting and modeling his Supreme clothing wear and Nike Air Jordans.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 28 DAYS AGO