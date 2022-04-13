Gusty afternoon, lingering snow in the mountains

DENVER ( KDVR ) — We’re forecasting another gusty afternoon across the Front Range with winds up to 45 mph.

Otherwise, today will have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a 10% chance of a sprinkle or flurry, highs around 43. The normal high right now in Denver is 61.

Forecast wind gusts Wednesday afternoon (MPH).

The mountains stay cloudy with lingering snow showers and are accompanied by wind through Thursday. Another 2 to 8 inches of accumulation on high peaks and ski areas is expected.

Inches of total snow by 5 p.m. Thursday.

It will be breezy on Thursday afternoon with 15 to 30 mph across the Front Range.

Another storm system brushes the Central and Northern Mountains between Saturday night and Sunday with another 2 to 8 inches of accumulation.

Friday through Sunday is looking dry in Denver. The Easter forecast is again dry, breezy and partly to mostly sunny, with highs in the mid-60s.

