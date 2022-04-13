GOP Purchases Billboards with Message for President
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Republican Party purchased billboards along President Biden’s route in both directions from the Des Moines Airport. Those billboards had messages about inflation and high gas prices. Republican officeholders issued written statements generally praising Biden’s move to promote E-15, but they raised other issues. Congresswoman Ashley Hinson called for more security at the southern border and Senator Chuck Grassley called that situation a crisis. Governor Reynolds issued a thank you to the president for what she described as welcome news on ethanol, but she said the Biden Administration has more to do to address high energy costs.
