TPSO releases information regarding a ‘supposedly planned school shooting’

The initial investigation by Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations revealed officers with the Lafayette Police Department SWAT team were attempting to serve a high-risk warrant in the 200 block of Paul Breaux Avenue. The subject of the warrant, identified as 18-year-old Trevon Bonner of Lafayette, was wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred earlier in the night. Officers attempted to establish communications with Bonner who refused to exit the residence. As officers approached the home, they announced they were police officers and instructed Bonner to surrender. He did not comply and they used a marked armored vehicle to breach the door in the attempt to deploy a telephone to negotiate with him. After breaching the door, an officer observed Bonner in the home holding a handgun. They deployed CS gas inside of the house. Bonner then fired the handgun at the officers and several officers returned fire.

