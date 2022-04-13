ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Teen student charged with sexual assault, attempted murder in alleged attack on his teacher

By Caitlin Lilly, Gray News staff
KPLC TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A judge on Tuesday set a competency hearing for a student accused of sexual assault and attempted murder of a Las Vegas teacher. The teen has been identified as 16-year-old Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia, KVVU reported. According to Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson,...

www.kplctv.com

