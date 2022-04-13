ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

GSK buying biopharma focusing on cancer for $1.9B

By WRAL TechWire
wraltechwire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Drug giant GlaxoSmithKline is stepping up its efforts to combat cancer, announcing early Wednesday that it is buying California-based Sierra Oncology in a deal valued at $1.9 billion....

wraltechwire.com

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

Three Biopharma Companies Heading to Nasdaq Through SPACs

California-based Apexigen plans to move to the Nasdaq Stock Exchange following its merger with special purpose acquisition company Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. The $73 million proceeds from the merger will advance the Phase II development of Apexigen’s lead asset, sotigalimab, a CD40 agonist antibody with first-in-class and best-in-class potential. The company is conducting multiple Phase II studies across several cancer indications. One study pairs sotigalimab with chemoradiation as neoadjuvant therapy in esophageal/gastro-esophageal junction cancer. Preliminary data from the study is expected in the first half of this year. Sotigalimab is also being assessed in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy in sarcoma, with initial data expected by the end of the year. The company also intends to consult with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration about a potential registrational path in post-anti-PD-(L)1 melanoma in mid-2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Recap: 9 Meters Biopharma Q4 Earnings

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. 9 Meters Biopharma reported in-line EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.04. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year. Past...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Weather Channel

Using mRNA Technology from COVID-19 Vaccines, UK Scientists May Have Discovered World's First Cure for Heart Attacks

UK scientists may have discovered the world's first cure for heart attacks using the same mRNA technology as COVID-19 vaccines. The human heart has no capacity to heal itself after a heart attack. But a new technique called genetic tracking — built on the same technology used to create Pfizer and Moderna's COVID vaccines — can help new heart cells replace the dead ones and instead of forming a scar, develop new muscle tissue.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
North Carolina State
State
California State
Local
California Health
morningbrew.com

Nearly one-fifth of HR professionals say qualified candidates were excluded by automated hiring software

HR departments recently gave AI a performance review, and they’re not exactly exceeding expectations. SHRM randomly sampled over 1,500 HR professionals in the US and found that one in four HR departments have begun to use AI or automation in their recruitment or hiring processes, and the majority said AI improves the speed of hiring. However, HR teams are underwhelmed by vendors’ transparency.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy