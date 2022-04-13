GSK buying biopharma focusing on cancer for $1.9B

California-based Apexigen plans to move to the Nasdaq Stock Exchange following its merger with special purpose acquisition company Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. The $73 million proceeds from the merger will advance the Phase II development of Apexigen’s lead asset, sotigalimab, a CD40 agonist antibody with first-in-class and best-in-class potential. The company is conducting multiple Phase II studies across several cancer indications. One study pairs sotigalimab with chemoradiation as neoadjuvant therapy in esophageal/gastro-esophageal junction cancer. Preliminary data from the study is expected in the first half of this year. Sotigalimab is also being assessed in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy in sarcoma, with initial data expected by the end of the year. The company also intends to consult with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration about a potential registrational path in post-anti-PD-(L)1 melanoma in mid-2022.

