Harrisburg, PA

Man accused in Harrisburg double homicide heads to court

By Lori Burkholder
WGAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. — A man accused of killing two people in Harrisburg earlier this year is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. The preliminary hearing for Gregory Greene Jr. will be focused on charges he faces while he was on the...

www.wgal.com

WGAL

Woman shot, wounded in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A woman was shot and wounded Thursday afternoon in Harrisburg. The shooting happened at the Hall Manor apartment buildings. The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover. Since Saturday, eight people have been shot in Harrisburg. Three...
HARRISBURG, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Gunman Who Killed Ex-GF Pumping Gas On Loose In PA: Authorities

A 38-year-old man is being sought on murder charges for gunning down his ex-girlfriend while she pumped gas in the Philadelphia suburbs, authorities said. Rafiq Thompson, of Philadelphia, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the April 7 shooting death of 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius at the Exxon Station in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania State Police asking for help to identify bikers

Pennsylvania State Police in Adams County are trying to identify a group of bikers. Police said their request is connected to a pursuit that happened on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. They said the pursuit started on Baltimore Pike in Mount Joy Township. Police released three pictures, showing four different people....
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Dirt Biker, 20, ID'd After Deadly Crash In Central PA: Coroner

A man who died after slamming into a pickup truck during a police chase in central Pennsylvania has been identified by the coroner. Jonathan Luis Amézquita-Vazquez, 20, of Harrisburg, died at the intersection of Lower Allen Drive and Gettysburg Road in Camp Hill just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Apr. 6, according to the Cumberland County coroner's office.
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Scranton police seize over $17,000 worth of drugs

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police announced over $17,000 worth of narcotics were confiscated from a Scranton apartment. According to the Scranton Police Department, investigators executed a search warrant at apartment 607 in the Jermyn Hotel in the 300 block of Biden Street. Officials say a tip was received stating drugs were being sold from the […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Police chief: Deadly wreck worst in decades

KINGSTON, Pa. — Andy Kondratick of Kingston and his dog Mia walk up and down Wyoming Avenue in Kingston every day. He tells Newswatch 16 that he's noticed something dangerous about people's behavior on the road over the last five years. "They really do speed up and down the...
KINGSTON, PA
PennLive.com

Girl reported missing in Harrisburg, police say

Police are looking for a girl who left her Harrisburg home overnight and has not returned. Officers were called to a home in the Uptown neighborhood on Monday, where the girl, Yasmin Chattah, left overnight without her parents’ knowledge. Police are classifying her as missing or a runaway. Police...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Coroner called to shooting at Berks County Walmart

WYOMISSING, Pa. — According to emergency responders, the Berks County coroner was called to a double shooting on Saturday afternoon. The shooting took place in the Walmart parking lot on the 1100 block of Berkshire Boulevard in Wyomissing. According to the Berks County District Attorney's Office, one person died...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

PA Dad Killed Over Car Parts: Police

A fight over car parts led to the death of a central Pennsylvania dad, WGAL News 8 reports citing Conewago Township police.*** Community Update*** Please be advised that the Conewago Township Police Department has made an arrest in the Linden...Posted by Conewago Township Police Department on Frid…
HANOVER, PA
KSLA

Double murder suspect, out on bond, murdered while heading to court

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A crime watchdog raises concerns about the snowball effect of crime, after Wednesday’s murder of a man who was out on bond, in spite of two second-degree murder charges pending against him. Hollis Carter was killed in Gentilly, after his arrest for the murders of an Edna Karr High School student and his sister last March.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Black Enterprise

School Bus Driver Charged After Violating Protocol That Resulted in 13-Year-Old Being Fatally Hit

A Detroit school bus driver is facing criminal charges after letting a 13-year-old autistic student off on a busy street where the child was fatally hit. Debra White, 65, is accused of letting 13-year-old Zyair Harris off the school bus onto a busy street where she allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop sign and lights, resulting in the teen being struck by an oncoming vehicle, WXYZ reports.
DETROIT, MI

