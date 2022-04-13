ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcintosh County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Wagoner by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: McIntosh; Muskogee; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Wagoner...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Attala, Holmes, Leake, Madison, Yazoo by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 12:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Attala; Holmes; Leake; Madison; Yazoo The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Leake County in central Mississippi Southeastern Holmes County in central Mississippi Central Attala County in central Mississippi East central Yazoo County in central Mississippi Northeastern Madison County in central Mississippi * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1213 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Bowling Green to Way, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Durant and Bowling Green around 1220 PM CDT. Possumneck around 1230 PM CDT. Camden around 1235 PM CDT. Hesterville around 1240 PM CDT. Newport around 1250 PM CDT. Thomastown around 1255 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include West and Sallis. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 10:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Saturday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 17.1 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Dallam, Hansford, Hartley, Moore, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dallam; Hansford; Hartley; Moore; Sherman FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures at or below 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Cimarron and Texas Counties. In Texas, Dallam, Hansford, Hartley, Moore and Sherman Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DALLAM COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Arches, Grand Flat, Canyonlands, Natural Bridges by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-16 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat; Canyonlands, Natural Bridges; Southeast Utah WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Southeast Utah, Arches/Grand Flat and Canyonlands/Natural Bridges. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
GRAND COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Leake, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 18:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Leake; Madison A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LEAKE...NORTHEASTERN RANKIN...NORTHWESTERN SCOTT AND SOUTHEASTERN MADISON COUNTIES At 638 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Goshen Springs, or 9 miles east of Madison, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Ludlow around 700 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Attala, Kemper, Leake, Madison, Neshoba, Newton, Rankin, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 10:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Attala; Kemper; Leake; Madison; Neshoba; Newton; Rankin; Scott Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Leake, Newton, northeastern Rankin, southwestern Kemper, southern Attala, Scott, Neshoba and Madison Counties through 215 PM CDT At 117 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Edinburg to near Forkville. Movement was southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and up to penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Pearl River around 125 PM CDT. Philadelphia and Forest around 130 PM CDT. Burnside around 135 PM CDT. Lawrence, Forestdale and Bethsaida around 145 PM CDT. House around 150 PM CDT. Herbert Springs around 155 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Tucker, Walnut Grove, Redwater, Sebastopol, Standing Pine, Lena, Chunky, Lake and Hickory. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark, Garland, Hot Spring by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 10:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 13:50:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clark; Garland; Hot Spring The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Garland County in central Arkansas Northeastern Clark County in southwestern Arkansas Hot Spring County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 150 PM CDT. * At 1053 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hot Springs, Malvern, Rockport, Caddo Valley, Perla, DeGray Lake State Park, Hot Springs Memorial Field, Rockwell, Hot Springs National Park, Lofton, Donaldson, Friendship, Bismarck, Magnet Cove, De Roche, Red Oak, Midway in Hot Spring County, Social Hill, Lake Catherine State Park and Oaklawn Racetrack. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
CLARK COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Montgomery County, Garland, Hot Spring by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 21:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central and Eastern Montgomery County; Garland; Hot Spring A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Garland, central Hot Spring and east central Montgomery Counties through 1115 AM CDT At 1048 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Meyers, or 13 miles east of Mount Ida, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hot Springs... Hot Springs Village Mountain Pine... Hot Springs Memorial Field Meyers... Lake Ouachita State Park Lofton... Rockwell Hot Springs National Park... Avant Red Oak... Oaklawn Racetrack Crystal Springs Landing... Sunshine Mountain Valley... Royal Lena Landing Rec Area... De Roche Gulpha Gorge... Pettyview MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GARLAND COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Cimarron; Texas FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures at or below 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Cimarron and Texas Counties. In Texas, Dallam, Hansford, Hartley, Moore and Sherman Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CIMARRON COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 09:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Mojave Desert Slopes A HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Sustained west winds 25 to 35 mph, with gusts around 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes and Indian Wells Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Blowing dust will reduce visibilities. Travel will be perilous, particularly for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 14 north of Mojave, Highway 58 through and below Tehachapi Pass, including the town of Mojave, Highway 178 through and below Walker Pass, including the town of Inyokern, and U.S. Highway 395 north of Rosamond.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Morgan, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 11:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-19 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Morgan; Pike The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Valley City. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Meredosia. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Meredosia. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, City of Meredosia plugs storm sewer outlets. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was estimated at 17.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM CDT Saturday was 17.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday morning and continue falling to 15.7 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Illinois River Meredosia 17.0 17.3e Sat 10 am 17.1 16.9 16.6 16.3 16.0
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Huerfano County Including Walsenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache; Southern Front Range Including Sangre De Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, La Veta Pass; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher Red Flag Warning remains in effect for Saturday from 12 PM to 8 PM for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 224, 225, 229, and 230, which includes the San Luis Valley...the Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountains...and Huerfano and western Las Animas Counties Red Flag Warning has been issued for Sunday from 12 PM to 8 PM Sunday for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 222, 224, 225, 226, 227, 228, 229, and 230, which includes the San Luis Valley...the Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountains...Fremont County...and the I-25 corridor RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 224...225...229 AND 230 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 224...225...229 AND 230 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 224...225...229 and 230. * Winds...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Timing...Saturday from Noon to 8 PM MDT. * Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 12:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calhoun; Chickasaw; Lafayette; Lee FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1245 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 1245 PM CDT this afternoon for a portion of North Mississippi, including the following counties, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Lee and Pontotoc. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Clearwater Mountains, Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains; Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Higher totals of 4 to 6 inches at Pierce and Lolo Pass. Watch for ice formation as snow melts on roads and refreezes. * WHERE...Elk River, Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, Pierce, Dixie, Elk City, and Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID

