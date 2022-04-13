ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesco to pay out nearly £50m in ‘thank you bonuses’ to workers

By Holly Williams
The Independent
 3 days ago

Up to 290,000 shop staff, call centre and warehouse workers at Tesco are being awarded a bonus as a special thank you for their efforts over the past year, the retailer has announced.

Tesco said it will pay out nearly £50 million in “thank you” bonuses to employees across its stores, customer fulfilment and customer engagement centres, worth 1.25% of their annual salaries, at the end of May.

The group said the payout “recognises the way colleagues really stepped up to the industry challenges of the last year” and comes as it reported annual profits more than trebling to over £2 billion.

I want to thank all of our colleagues who did a brilliant job navigating the ongoing pandemic, dealing with the supply chain challenges in the industry and tackling the onset of increasing inflation

Ken Murphy, Tesco chief executive

The bonus is the latest cheer for Tesco workers, after the supermarket giant – the UK’s largest private employer – announced last week that it was hiking pay to over £10 an hour.

It said it was increasing hourly pay for shop staff and warehouse workers by 5.8% from £9.55 to £10.10 from July 24.

The move comes after a raft of supermarket rivals, including Sainsbury’s, Morrisons , Lidl and Aldi, increased their rate of basic pay in the face of the cost-of-living crisis.

Tesco also confirmed last Thursday that it will increase the hourly rate for its customer delivery drivers and click & collect assistants to £11 from July.

The bonus payout follows a challenging year for the supermarket sector, which has had to battle against surging demand in lockdowns, staff shortages due to Covid-19 and supply chain issues at home and abroad.

On announcing the group’s annual figures, Tesco chief executive Ken Murphy said: “Over the last year, we delivered a strong performance across the group, growing share in every part of our business.

“We did this by staying focused on our customers and doing the right thing for our colleagues, our supplier partners and the communities we serve.

“I want to thank all of our colleagues who did a brilliant job navigating the ongoing pandemic, dealing with the supply chain challenges in the industry and tackling the onset of increasing inflation.”

The Independent

UK workers have missed out on £76-a-week pay rise since financial crisis, report says

Workers in the UK would be paid an average of £76 more each week if wage growth had kept pace with an international average since the financial crisis, according to a new report.But instead real wages in the UK have fallen since 2007 – hitting annual pay packets by £950 on average – despite most Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries having achieved significant pay growth over the same period, according to the Trades Union Congress (TUC).New research by the union – which it says shows the exceptional nature of the UK’s “pay squeeze” – found average annual...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Hays sees workers command pay rises of up to 25% in booming jobs market

One of the top bosses at recruiter Hays has revealed workers in some roles are securing pay rises of up to 25% in the strongest market for jobs and wage growth during his tenure.Paul Venables, the group’s finance director, told the PA news agency that employees switching jobs for promotion are getting pay rises of close to 20%, with those in highly sought after technology roles able to boost their wages by a quarter.He said there is a shortage of skills worldwide as firms embark on a hiring spree across economies emerging from the pandemic.It's the highest permanent recruitment market in...
ECONOMY
Ken Murphy
TheStreet

Here's How Walmart, Target and Amazon Plan to Deal With Price Increases

It's not rocket science to make the inference that rising inflation is hurting American consumers, especially in poorer households. The headline consumer price index for the month of February was estimated to have risen 7.9% from last year, up from the 7.5% pace in January and the fastest in four decades, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated.
RETAIL
The Verge

Amazon workers made up almost half of all warehouse injuries last year

Amazon workers only make up a third of US warehouse employees, but in 2021, they suffered 49 percent of the injuries for the entire warehouse industry, according to a report by advocacy group Strategic Organizing Center (or SOC). After analyzing data from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the union coalition found that Amazon workers are twice as likely to be seriously injured than people who work in warehouses for other companies.
LABOR ISSUES
Apple Insider

Apple paying out up to $200K in stock bonuses to select engineers

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has doled out another round of special stock bonuses to a small group of engineers in an effort to retain talent and keep employees from leaving.
BUSINESS
Cadrene Heslop

Amazon To Cost More By April 28

Amazon's goods and services will get more expensive this year. On February 18, 2022, the company raised annual membership fees for new members by $20, up from $119 to $139. The monthly customer charge went up by $2 from $12.99 to $14.99. (source)
AFP

Half of US warehouse injuries in 2021 at Amazon: unions

Nearly half of all recorded injuries in US warehouses last year occurred at Amazon, according to a report released Tuesday by a coalition of unions. "Amazon employed one-third of all warehouse workers in the US, but it was responsible for nearly one-half (49 percent) of all injuries in the warehouse industry," according to the report by the Strategic Organizing Center (SOC).
LABOR ISSUES
Benzinga

Amazon In Trouble Over US Warehouse Safety, Study Finds

A Strategic Organizing Center study suggested that Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) warehouse workers in the U.S. suffered severe injuries at twice the rate of rival companies. In 2021, there were 6.8 severe injuries for every 100 Amazon warehouse workers, while all other employers in the warehouse industry suffered 3.3 severe injuries per 100 workers.
BUSINESS
Engadget

Amazon accused of ramping up anti-union efforts ahead of another warehouse election

Amazon is said to have intensified its anti-union efforts ahead of a union election at a warehouse later this month. The Amazon Labor Union told Motherboard the company is mandating daily anti-union meetings at LDJ5, a facility in Staten Island, New York. It's also said to have distributed anti-union literature and disciplined a leader of the drive for organizing on the warehouse floor. What's more, ALU says Amazon has hired anti-union consultants to pose as employees.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
