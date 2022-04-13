Brand Alley is the discount fashion and homewares site you need to know about – here’s what we’re shopping

Whether you’re obsessed with Aldi’s Specialbuys , love a designer sale or are first in line on Black Friday, a good bargain is hard to pass up – trust us, we know. So, finding discount site Brand Alley was quite a game-changer.

The slogan reads “the non-stop designer sale” and that pretty much sums it up. The site is full of designer deals from Bottega Veneta sunglasses to Coach bags, and it even has vintage Chanel on there too if you’re after a less purse-friendly splurge.

To use the site, you have to sign up with an email address and password, standard stuff really and don’t worry, it doesn’t ask for any card details until you go to check out.

But, there is a little bit of a catch in that some things will only be able to buy for a few days, some things have very limited size runs and some take a couple of weeks to come. But of course, this is all detailed on the product page and there’s also plenty available for immediate dispatch too.

So, to save yourself some money on women’s, men’s and kids clothing, as well as some great home, garden and beauty buys, take a look below at our key sale finds this week.

For women

Mango ecru belted trench coat: Was £89.99, now £35, Brandalley.co.uk

A trench coat is a spring essential. Perfect for warmer days to shield from a light breeze and colder days as a final layer of warmth. Here at IndyBest we love the Mango options, with a similar style to this one named our best buy in our round-up . The neutral colour works with any outfit and the belt cinches in the waist if you’re after a more flattering fit.

Elemis pro-collagen marine cream: Was £87, now £50, Brandalley.co.uk

At over 40 per cent off this Elemis cream is calling our name even more so than before. We reviewed a version of this collagen cream with our tester sharing that “it’s a light silky consistency that rubs into skin with ease but also feels quite luxurious”.

“However, it’s the result after a few weeks that impressed us,” our writer added. “We woke up looking like we’d drunk gallons of water the day before, as our skin felt so hydrated and friends even mentioned how it looked brighter.” So, if you could do with a bit of that in your life (who couldn’t) then this is your chance to try is for less.

Coach tan hutton multi-way: Was £325, now £132, Brandalley.co.uk

We all know by now that Y2K fashion is back, and what did we pair our velour tracksuits with back in the day? A Coach handbag of course. Spotted on everyone from Ashley Tisdale and Selena Gomez to Jennifer Lopez and SJP, it’s a brand that everyone seems to love. And at 60 per cent off, it seems like quite the steal.

Hobbs London olive leather Fiona ankle boots: Was £199, now £89, Brandalley.co.uk

These boots are being marketed as winter essentials, which is probably why they are on the Brand Alley site. But, a good pair of boots are obviously not just for Christmas and work as a year-round essential. Hobbs shoes are known to last, we even featured a pair in our best winter boots guide , so you’re sure to get seasons of wear out of them.

For men

Boss navy huge slim fit jacket: Was £350, now £129, Brandalley.co.uk

We don’t need to persuade you to buy a suit jacket. For a lot of people it’s an everyday work essential and for others it’s probably just good to have one in the wardrobe for weddings and fancy events. So, at over 60 per cent off, this Hugo Boss one is sure to go quickly. Again, one of the downfalls of such a big discount is that a lot of the sizes sell out immediately, so you may have to look at a few before you find one that fits.

Ted Baker white emmoo linen blend shirt: Was £89, now £39, Brandalley.co.uk

What better to go under your new blazer than a white shirt? At under £40 this Ted Baker option just became a lot more affordable. Made from a linen and cotton blend it’s great for warmer seasons and amazingly there’s a great range of sizes still available.

Levi's blue 510 stretch skinny jeans: Was £100, now £45, Brandalley.co.uk

Another one that seems a bit too good to be true, there’s over 50 per cent off of these classic Levi’s. Of course, don’t go wild and stock up on things that you don’t really need, but if your jeans are looking a bit worse for wear then this may be a good time to look for a new (and much cheaper) pair.

Hudson London brown leather howden boots: Was £200, now £95, Brandalley.co.uk

And a great pair of shoes to go with your new jeans and shirt won’t go amiss either. With a full size-run still available in quite an impressive surprise, no-one will be disappointed this time around.

Ren it's all glow radiance skin and eye duo: Was £43, now £27, Brandalley.co.uk

Of course, skincare is an important essential for everyone, and a good eye cream should make its way into every bathroom cabinet. This one from Ren was named best for eco-credentials in our round-up with our tester saying, “It promises to brighten, hydrate and plump in just seven days, which we can confirm is where we noticed the positive impact too. And it’s also suitable for vegans and sensitive eyes too”.

For kids

Regatta grey and pink edgepoint junior shoes: Was £60, now £28, Brandalley.co.uk

With the warmer weather coming through, it’s a great time to get outside and get walking. We’re big fans of Regatta kids shoes here at IndyBest with two different styles making it into our best kids hiking boots round-up , including the taller version of these edgepoint ones. Our tester said that this similar boot “had become our eight-year-old tester’s go-to for Cubs expeditions and very nearly made our best buy spot”.

Bonds pink flutter on by zip wondersuit: Was £20, now £10, Brandalley.co.uk

These Bonds sleepsuits are our editor’s go-to for baby gifts. With a zip up front there’s no annoying poppers and made from cotton and elastane it’s soft yet stretchy for lots of wriggling. Now half price, if you’re looking for baby shower gifts , these may want to go on your list.

New Classic Toys sushi set: Was £24, now £12, Brandalley.co.uk

Boujie babies rejoice as this sushi set can have you playing imaginary tea parties at Nobu in no time. With nine pieces of sushi, wasabi, soy sauce, chopsticks and a serving dish to play with you may as well get them acquainted with different dishes early on.

Mango blue dungaree dress elva: Was £17.99, now £9, Brandalley.co.uk

Of course the Mango kids range is just as trendy as the adults one, just on a much smaller (and cuter) scale. This denim dungaree dress is an adorable option that should take them through all year round, lest they grow very fast!

For home

Fallen fruits fire globe laser cut: Was £40, now £279, Brandalley.co.uk

Fire globes seem to be having a real moment this year, so much so that even Aldi has brought out its own model. Now at under £300, this one is certainly one to consider and its butterfly meadow design is just beautiful. We also loved the woodland version (£399, Aplaceforeverything.co.uk ) which featured in our round up fo the best fire pits , where our writer said that “once lit, it transforms into an enchanting centrepiece on the patio.”

Kate Spade all birthday card set: Was £28, now £15.50, Brandalley.co.uk

Cards may not be the first thing that springs to mind when looking for a great bargain, but they can get quite expensive with different birthdays and events across the year. At under £1 each, these designer options from Kate Spade are going straight into our basket – no longer will we awkwardly forget a birthday again.

Berghoff black portable table top BBQ: Was £200, now £129, Brandalley.co.uk

This tabletop BBQ is small enough to come to the beach, park, pool or even sit on your garden table for an easy dinner with minimal fuss. Of course, being only 35cm wide it probably won’t be able to handle a full family feast, but for just two of you it should be more than enough space. Just pretend you’ve brought Benihana to your home.

Mirrorpix Audrey Hepburn framed print: Was £75, now £22, Brandalley.co.uk

Looking to jazz up your home or workspace? There’s also a great range of wall art and prints now on the site like this Audrey Hepburn option, promising to revive any space.

