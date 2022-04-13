ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine's first lady says Russia's false claims about its invasion are worse than Nazi propaganda during World War II

By Sinéad Baker
 3 days ago

First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska in Riga, Latvia, on October 16, 2019.

Gints Ivuskans/AFP/Getty Images

  • Ukraine's first lady said Russian disinformation about the war in Ukraine is worse than Nazi propaganda.
  • "In the Second World War there was no internet and access to information," Olena Zelenska said.
  • Russia is censoring information about its invasion, and has blocked foreign media and social media.

Ukraine's first lady has argued that the false claims Russia has made about its invasion are worse than the propaganda spread by the Nazis during World War II.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy's wife Olena Zelenska was asked about how Russia is censoring information about the invasion by CNN in an interview published on Sunday.

She replied: "The level of Russian propaganda is often compared to Goebbels' propaganda during World War II."

"But in my opinion, it exceeds [that], because in the Second World War there was no internet and access to information, such as now."

Joseph Goebbels was the chief propagandist for the Nazi Party during the Third Reich.

Zelenska added that she does not believe that Russian citizens want to see the reality of what has been happening in Ukraine.

"After all, it is easier to say: 'It's all fake,' and go drink your coffee than to read the story of a particular person who died, look at her relatives and friends who are in grief," she said.

Zelenska then referred to the story of a woman named Tatiana who was shot dead in the town of Bucha, where hundreds of civilians were killed by Russian forces.

"How to make Russians see this? I am more and more inclined to think that, unfortunately, not at all, they are blind in belief. They do not want to hear and see. I will not address them anymore.

"The main thing for Ukraine today is that the whole other world hears and sees us, and it is important that our war does not become "habitual," so that our victims do not become statistics.

"That's why I communicate with people through foreign media. Don't get used to our grief!"

Russia has heavily censored information about the war in Ukraine, including blocking foreign media and social media platforms. It has falsely claimed that reports of the killings of civilians by Russian troops are "fake."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 10

