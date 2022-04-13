Rain and storm chances linger in North Texas Wednesday morning

We ended the weekend on a gorgeous note across the viewing area with temps well above normal. Today, we’ll start off with some sunshine but it quickly fades as a storm system moves in our direction. An area of low pressure ejects out of the Four Corners region and eventually, it brings moisture to the Ozarks. The first half of the day will be dry but past lunchtime, shower chances go up drastically. By evening, widespread rain will be falling and it will last right through the overnight. With a bit of instability in the atmosphere, a few storms will also be possible. Temps remain mild as this disturbance works into the area with highs in the 60s to 70s and lows tonight in the 40s and 50s.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 26 DAYS AGO