Kinston, NC

Teacher of the Week: Sharon Dellinger from Moss Hill Elementary School

By Liz Bateson
WITN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Teacher of the Week for April 13 is Sharon Dellinger from Moss Hill Elementary School. Dellinger says her love for teaching began at a young age. She recalls playing teacher with her dolls by sitting them all in desks and reading to them out...

www.witn.com

WBTW News13

North Carolina teacher resigns after video of classroom incident goes viral

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A teacher from Southwest Onslow High School in Jacksonville, North Carolina, resigned last week after a video was spread around social media. Onslow County Schools officials said a school employee reacted with intolerable behavior in front of students on Thursday. The video contains audio of the teacher screaming and using inappropriate […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Pasquotank County High School- Qymar Dashiell

My name is Qymar Dashiell, I am a senior at Pasquotank County High School. I have lived in Elizabeth City, NC all 17 years of my life. I went to elementary school at Northside Elementary, middle at Elizabeth city middle school, which leads me to Pasquotank high currently. I have played basketball, football, and baseball all my life, and my favorite pastime is probably playing video games. I have been involved in my church, school, and community my entire life. My mother made sure that I stayed on top of my school work, and she always volunTold me for events at school and church and made sure I was active in all levels of school. When I entered middle school, I joined our SGA club, I enjoyed helping with events and being the control at our school. Then in my 7th grade and 8th-grade years we were offered the opportunity to take Math 1 and Math 2 to get high school credits earlier. This led to my love of engineering and to my favorite club, which is DECA, where this year I placed first at the state level. Now I am starting a new chapter in my life as I am attending North Carolina A&T for college in Civil Engineering.
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Pilot Elementary names Teacher, Teacher Assistant of Year

Pilot Mountain Elementary recently named its 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year and Teaching Assistant of the Year. Haley Everett, exceptional children’s teacher, was selected by her peers to represent Pilot Mountain Elementary as Teacher of the Year. Haley Everett has been teaching at the school for four years. Leigh...
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC
WYTV.com

Case Avenue Elementary Sharon – Mrs. Zolnier – Grade 2

Watch local students and groups recite the Pledge of Allegiance during 33 WYTV Daybreak between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. with Len Rome and Jim Loboy. Thank you to Mrs. Zolnier, a 2nd-grade teacher at Case Avenue Elementary Sharon, for having her class recite the Pledge of Allegiance!. Are you...
SHARON, OH
NewsChannel 36

"Ag Literacy Week" Comes To Warren L. Miller Elementary School

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WENY) - It was a special St. Patrick’s Day for students at Warren Miller Elementary School in Mansfield. Today, Department of Agriculture officials visited schools around the commonwealth to celebrate Ag Literacy Week. The annual event is used to teach children about the vital role of the agriculture industry.
MANSFIELD, PA
WITN

Lejeune High School- Naomi Gordon

My name is Naomi Gordon and I am a graduating senior of the class of 2022 at Lejeune High School. I am top of my class, the senior class president, and love to give my time to improve my school community. When I was 14, I moved here all the way from San Clemente, California. My dad is in the military, so I have had to adapt to new places throughout my life. I love to experience new things and meet lots of new people. As I continue on my life journey, I plan to move back to California and attend a university for biological science. I am looking forward to what is to come for me!
HIGH SCHOOL
WITN

Innovation Early College High School- Nandini Vishwakarma

My name is Nandini Vishwakarma and I am originally from Uttar Pradesh, India. I moved here from New Zealand about eight years ago and started school right away. From the beginning of high school, I’ve known that I want to work towards a career in which I can interact with and help people. Additionally, I’ve always liked science, especially biology, so I decided to link the two and pursue a career in medicine. Other than that, I also enjoy learning new languages, different cultures, reading, writing, and painting. I hope to be able to travel a lot one day and that has been instilled in me through the many wonderful places I’ve seen already. I also want to build a career that I love and can put my entire being towards, and that is influential to humanity overall.
WORLD
WITN

Wayne School of Engineering- Isaac Carreño

My name is Isaac Carreño, I’m 17, and a senior at Wayne School of Engineering. I am the youngest of four, and I share a 15 year age gap with my older siblings. I was born and raised in Goldsboro, North Carolina, and I am so proud to be from Goldsboro. I am a proud first-generation Mexican American. At school, I participate in my Key Club. Outside of school, I try to serve my community, keep up with news and politics, and consistently learn more every day. I am going to NC State this fall, where I hope to major in Political Science. Ultimately, I hope to become a criminal defense attorney serving Eastern North Carolina.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Southside High School- Dagoberto Garcia Edwards

My name is Dagoberto Ryan Garcia Edwards and I am so proud to be a graduate of Southside High School. While I am sad to leave, I am excited about my future. I will be attending NC State in the fall where I will study and major in the field of biology. Not too long ago I was undecided in terms of what I wanted to become of myself and felt lost when it came to determining a career that would benefit me for the rest of my life. During my time at Beaufort County Community College, where I will be graduating in May, I fell in love with the study of biology. More specifically the study of biochemistry. I have since then researched and found opportunities to expand this growing passion of mine. In ten years I see myself working for a biochemistry company within NC. Maintaining track of this goal won’t be easy, however as I have always told myself- the only person in life standing between me and my dreams is myself.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Riverside High School- Brandon Lilley

My name is Brandon Lilley, and I am a senior at Riverside High School in Williamston, North Carolina. I started out in Kindergarten through 2nd Grade at Williamston Primary School, then moved to E. J. Hayes for grades 3rd-5th, for 6th-8th grades I attended Riverside Middle School. For my high school grades, 9th-12th, I am currently attending Riverside High School where in my Sophomore year I became dual enrolled with Martin Community College. This spring in May, I will graduate from Martin Community College with an Associate’s in Arts Degree and an Accounting and Finance Certificate along with in June graduating from Riverside High School. I have always enjoyed music and have been in the school band since 6th grade playing instruments, like piano, clarinet, bass drum, and my primary instrument alto saxophone. Along with being in the high school marching band since 8th grade. I enjoy sports (football, basketball, baseball), whether it be playing, coaching, being a statistician for, or even umpiring baseball. I enjoy being involved and helping my community whether through boy scouts or volunteering to service my community. I like to help out the local public schools, volunteer and town fire departments, Farmlife Ruritan Club, churches and any other organization that needs help. Overall, I have really enjoyed everything I have done and I cannot wait for what the future holds.
WILLIAMSTON, NC
WITN

West Carteret High School- Madison Reavis

My name is Madison Reavis, I’m from Newport, North Carolina, and I am a senior at West Carteret High School. I have two amazing parents and one sweet dog named Chip. I love to go read, go out on the boat, and watch cooking videos! I enjoy being involved in my school through clubs and extracurriculars, and love providing service to those in my community. My favorite subjects are English and History, though I plan on pursuing biology in college. I will be attending the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill in the fall. I hope to one day be a dentist and own a personal practice.
NEWPORT, NC
WITN

Wanchese Christian Academy- Raegan Blackwell

My name is Raegan, I was born and raised on the Outer Banks, and I’m graduating this year, 2022, at Wanchese Christian Academy. I am a Christian, and my church family is located at Liberty Christian Fellowship. Another thing about me is that I love music. To go with that love of music, my dream is to be apart of the worship team at my church, which is already coming into fruition. I’m really looking forward to opening my wings and flying into the other chapter of my life.
EDUCATION

