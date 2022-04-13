Teacher of the Week: Sharon Dellinger from Moss Hill Elementary School

My name is Brandon Lilley, and I am a senior at Riverside High School in Williamston, North Carolina. I started out in Kindergarten through 2nd Grade at Williamston Primary School, then moved to E. J. Hayes for grades 3rd-5th, for 6th-8th grades I attended Riverside Middle School. For my high school grades, 9th-12th, I am currently attending Riverside High School where in my Sophomore year I became dual enrolled with Martin Community College. This spring in May, I will graduate from Martin Community College with an Associate’s in Arts Degree and an Accounting and Finance Certificate along with in June graduating from Riverside High School. I have always enjoyed music and have been in the school band since 6th grade playing instruments, like piano, clarinet, bass drum, and my primary instrument alto saxophone. Along with being in the high school marching band since 8th grade. I enjoy sports (football, basketball, baseball), whether it be playing, coaching, being a statistician for, or even umpiring baseball. I enjoy being involved and helping my community whether through boy scouts or volunteering to service my community. I like to help out the local public schools, volunteer and town fire departments, Farmlife Ruritan Club, churches and any other organization that needs help. Overall, I have really enjoyed everything I have done and I cannot wait for what the future holds.
Comments / 0